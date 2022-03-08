Air Products to Build Green Liquid Hydrogen Production Facility in Arizona

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD), a world leader in the supply, distribution, and dispensing of hydrogen, today announced that it will build, own and operate a 10 metric ton per day facility to produce green liquid hydrogen in Casa Grande, Arizona. The zero-carbon liquid hydrogen facility is expected to be on-stream in 2023 and its product will be sold to the hydrogen for mobility market in California and other locations requiring zero-carbon hydrogen.

The facility will use two thyssenkrupp nucera electrolyzers to produce gaseous hydrogen, which will be converted to liquid hydrogen using Air Products' proprietary technology. The site will also include a terminal for distributing product to customer locations throughout California and other markets.

Air Products' production process eliminates carbon by powering the entire facility with zero-carbon renewable power. The facility will include advanced compression technology supplied through the Baker Hughes strategic alliance to feed the liquefier. This compression technology is also being used for Air Products' previously announced world-scale carbon-free hydrogen NEOM project located in Saudi Arabia, and the recently announced net-zero hydrogen production complex in Alberta, Canada.

Through several regulations California has taken steps to aggressively decarbonize its transportation sector, the largest emissions sector in its economy, through conversion to zero emission vehicles. The state has also set a goal that all drayage trucks be zero emissions by 2035 and heavy duty vehicles convert to zero emissions vehicles by 2045. Hydrogen is an essential part of decarbonizing the transportation sector. Hydrogen fuel cells are gaining momentum as the technology of choice compared to batteries in heavy-duty applications due to faster refuel times, longer range, and larger payloads, while also performing better in extreme climate conditions. Hydrogen as a transportation fuel most closely mirrors the traditional transportation fueling experience.

"We're excited to bring this new source of green hydrogen to the California market and recognize the vision of decarbonizing the transportation sector. California is a global leader in the energy transition and as a global leader in hydrogen and hydrogen for mobility, Air Products is proud to contribute to solving a significant energy and environmental challenge. The Arizona project is another link in the hydrogen supply chain to ensure reliable supply of decarbonized fuel to customers. Air Products is continuing to pursue other opportunities to produce low and zero-carbon hydrogen to help meet the growing demand in world leading geographies," said Eric Guter, Air Products' Vice President, Hydrogen for Mobility.

As the world's largest hydrogen producer, Air Products has experience across the full value chain for hydrogen and is driving sustainable growth by building, owning and operating the world's largest production, gasification, carbon capture, transportation and fueling projects. The company's technologies are used in over 1.5 million refuelings annually across 20 countries. With over 60 years of global hydrogen experience operating in over 50 countries, Air Products has the proven capability and know-how to make hydrogen through all available production methods and to distribute this increasingly important emission-free fuel safely, reliably, and economically.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including: gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals; carbon capture projects; and world-scale low- and zero-carbon hydrogen projects supporting global transportation and the energy transition.

The Company had fiscal 2021 sales of $10.3 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of over $50 billion. More than 20,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. While forward-looking statements are made in good faith and based on assumptions, expectations and projections that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors, including risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. Except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the assumptions, beliefs or expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any such forward-looking statements are based.

