Bluedot Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies for 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluedot , the customer arrival platform that empowers top brands to provide real-time interactions and pickup solutions, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022. Bluedot took the top stop in the Dining and Hospitality category, as well as ranked #37 in the overall top 50 list.

This year's list honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole—ultimately thriving in today's ever-changing world. These companies are creating the future today with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century. In addition to the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, 528 organizations are recognized across 52 categories.

"We are honored to be among Fast Company's esteemed list of Most Innovative Companies," said Emil Davityan, Bluedot co-founder and CEO."The rise and acceleration of mobile-first off-premise strategies precipitated by the pandemic really brought the customer arrival experience into focus. Leading restaurant and retail brands are now investing in transformative strategies that can deliver the next level of end-to-end speed, value, safety, and customer experience, from the moment an order is placed to the moment it's picked up. Bluedot is playing a pivotal role in the response to the pandemic, and we're excited for the year ahead as we continue to partner with winning brands to elevate the customer experience."

Bluedot's patented technology solutions help brands meet the increasing demand for fast, convenient, and personalized service upon a customer's arrival at a store, restaurant, or curbside pickup space.The company's marquee omnichannel solutions notify businesses when a customer is en route, their ETA, and the exact moment they arrive. Stores and staff receive real-time updates so orders can be ready on time and customers can be greeted by name. It's a fast, convenient, and seamless experience from the moment an order is placed to the moment customers arrive for pickup.

In addition to its omnichannel solutions, Bluedot also recently launched an enhanced gamification solution that embeds into a brand's mobile app and uniquely leverages hyper-accurate location technology to enable advanced AR gaming experiences. Through consent-driven customer interactions, the solution enables brands to customize real-life, physical experiences to drive engagement, boost loyalty, and increase mobile app downloads.

Introduced in April 2020 at the height of the pandemic, the company is also known for its restaurant industry benchmark study, The State of What Feeds Us , which has kept tabs on consumer restaurant habits over the past two years. Six installments of the report have offered insights into consumer expectations to support restaurant brands as they've navigated through ongoing operating, social and economic shifts over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic to the present.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries.They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"The world's most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they're fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

For the second year in a row, to coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 26–27. The virtual, multiday summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business, and provides an early look at major business trends and an inside look at what it takes to innovate in 2022. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2022) is available online here , as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 15. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

About Bluedot

Bluedot is a customer arrival platform that empowers brands to provide real-time interactions and pickup solutions. The company's hyper-accurate location technology identifies exactly when and where a user arrives whether that's entering a store, pulling into a curbside pickup space, or at a parking lot. Bluedot enables brands to provide timely messaging, proximity offers, automated loyalty identification, frictionless curbside pickups, gamification, and more. Easy to implement, Bluedot is inherently compliant with GDPR and CCPA.

Bluedot works across key industries including retail , restaurants , and transportation . The global brands that trust Bluedot for their location strategy include Federal Realty, McDonald's, Dunkin', Six Flags, and IAG. For more information on Bluedot and its solutions, visit bluedot.io .

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

