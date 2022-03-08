CASIO RECOGNIZED BY MUSIC INC WITH 'PRODUCT EXCELLENCE AWARD' FOR CT-S1000V VOCAL SYNTHESIZER

DOVER, N.J., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc., the world's leading maker of powerful and affordable musical instruments, has been recognized with a "Product Excellence Award" for its CT-S1000V, the first vocal synthesizer that can literally turn text—such as song lyrics — into a musical phrase and then "sing" it in full harmony based on any notes played on its keys.

Casio Recognized by Music Inc with ‘ProductExcellence Award’ for CT-S1000V Vocal Synthesizer (PRNewswire)

The prestigious award was presented by Music Inc., a leading magazine serving the music products industry. Each year, Music Inc. surveys hundreds of retailers and suppliers looking for the companies and products that innovated and expanded the industry over the past 12 months. This year, only 10 products, five suppliers and five retailers were chosen for the annual honor.

This is Casio's fourth Music Inc. Product Excellence Award since 2011. The company previously won awards for its CGP700 Compact Grand Piano (2015), Grand Hybrid Piano (2016) and Privia PX-S3000 Digital Piano (2019). The latest roster of award recipients will be featured in the April issue of Music Inc.

"Earning Music Inc. magazine's Product Excellence Award is a very important moment for Casio, since this award is based on votes of confidence from hundreds of professionals throughout the music products industry," said Stephen Schmidt, Vice President of Casio's Electronic Musical Instruments Division. "We are very grateful for this recognition as well as the support our dealers and retailers have provided; it serves to motivate our entire team to innovate further, to inspire new players."

To learn more about Casio's entire portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com. To learn more about Music Inc., please visit www.musicincmag.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casiousa.com.

Casio logo (PRNewsfoto/Casio America, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

