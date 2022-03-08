Cushing Terrell Names Shannon Christensen, AIA, LEED BD+C Principal and Welcomes her to the Firm's Senior Leadership Team Christensen oversees architectural services for the multidisciplinary firm's 13 offices located across the United States

BILLINGS, Mont., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shannon Christensen, AIA, LEED BD+C, has been named a Principal at Cushing Terrell, joining the firm's senior leadership team. Christensen was promoted in recognition of her experience managing the strategy and growth of the firm's architecture practice; her ability to expertly manage people, projects, and client relationships; and her commitment to industry and community involvement.

Shannon Christensen, AIA, LEED BD+C, promoted to Principal, joining multidisciplinary design firm Cushing Terrell's senior leadership team. (PRNewswire)

"Shannon has been a fast-rising leader at our firm, successfully taking on increasing responsibilities while simultaneously showcasing what it looks like to drive education, advancement, and inclusion in the architecture sector as a whole," says Cushing Terrell President and CEO Greg Matthews. "She is known for her volunteer work with local schools, mentorship of those pursuing architecture licensure, and 'taking the stage' literally and figuratively in her roles with the American Institute of Architects (AIA) and National Council of Architectural Registration Boards (NCARB)."

"I am honored to join Cushing Terrell's senior leadership team and excited for what the future holds," notes Christensen. "Throughout my career, I have had exceptional mentors, worked with incredible clients and team members, and taken every opportunity to give back to my community and the architecture profession. As we grow as a firm, I believe a similar focus on knowledge sharing and skills development through professional and volunteer opportunities will continue to strengthen our team and design expertise."

As principal-in-charge of architectural services, Christensen oversees workload, staffing, and professional development for nearly 200 team members located throughout the country. Additionally, she leads the firm's project management initiative, developing resources and training, implementing standards, and ensuring continuous process improvement.

Christensen has been an NCARB Licensing Advisor for 12 years and was recently appointed AIA Montana's State Government Network Representative to advocate for the architecture profession at the state and national level. In 2017, she received the AIA Young Architects Award, which recognizes individuals who demonstrate exceptional leadership early in their careers.

Christensen is a licensed architect in 11 U.S. states and three Canadian provinces.

