The platform for frontline worker connectivity and safety named No. 2 most innovative company in manufacturing

Guardhat Earns Spot on Fast Company's World's 50 Most Innovative Companies for 2022 The platform for frontline worker connectivity and safety named No. 2 most innovative company in manufacturing

DETROIT, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardhat, the platform of choice for frontline worker connectivity and safety, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022.

(PRNewswire)

This year's list honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole—ultimately thriving in today's ever-changing world. In addition to the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, 528 organizations are recognized across 52 categories. Guardhat earned the standing of No. 2 in the manufacturing category and No. 34 overall.

"We exist to improve work for frontline workers in the most hazardous sectors," said Saikat Dey, co-founder and CEO of Guardhat. "Our platform created a new category and the ability to deploy an IIoP – an Industrial Internet of People – for live insight into challenges workers face, while protecting their privacy. We put the frontline worker at the center of our strategy. We've created the technology that allows organizations to do the same. In doing so, we cover last-mile connectivity and help teams make better decisions, to work safely and save lives."

Guardhat is pioneering connected technology to improve safety and collaboration among frontline industrial workers. The Guardhat platform is a unified, human-centric software that connects with workers via a growing ecosystem of Guardhat and third-party ruggedized wearable devices. The platform is uniquely able to analyze, synthesize and manage privacy concerns around the unstructured data people make and use, while overcoming the challenges in industrial requirements in network connectivity, security, deployment architectures and interoperability.

Today, the Guardhat platform is addressing a multitude of industrial issues including worker condition monitoring, lone worker safety, collision avoidance, Covid-19 compliance, gas detection, and more.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

"The world's most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they're fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

Find Guardhat in Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2022), available online here, and on newsstands beginning March 15.

About Guardhat

Guardhat is pioneering connected technology to improve safety and collaboration with and among frontline industrial workers. The company offers a proprietary connected worker platform – unrivaled in its ability to ingest, manage and analyze unstructured data; easy to deploy monitoring and reporting software; innovative, wearable technology; and a growing ecosystem of partner integrations. With Guardhat, companies can monitor worker location, health and work environment to speed reaction time and help proactively solve safety challenges. Guardhat is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan and operates globally. The company holds 13 patents in real time location systems, wearable solution design and connected worker software. For more information, visit: www.guardhat.com.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Bedrock) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Guardhat