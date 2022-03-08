Hapbee Enters Joint Venture Agreement with BiOptimizers and is Participating in Rewards Program Operated by Royal Bank of Canada

Hapbee's products will be promoted through BiOptimizers' 500+ affiliates and influencers; both companies will co-develop new BiOptimizers-themed blends and Hapbee-branded supplements stack

Hapbee is participating in the RBC and Ampli Rewards Programs

MONTRÉAL, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) (OTCQB: HAPBF) (FSE: HA1) ("Hapbee" or the "Company"), a leading provider of wellness wearable technology, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a product and marketing agreement with BiOptimizers USA Inc. ("BiOptimizers"), a leading U.S. nutritional supplements provider. Additionally, the Company has signed an agreement to participate in a marketing rewards program with the Royal Bank of Canada ("RBC").

"We are pleased to partner with BiOptimizers and to participate in RBC's rewards program to co-promote our products," said Yona Shtern, CEO of Hapbee. "BiOptimizers is an established and respected brand within the wellness industry, while RBC is one of the largest financial services institutions in Canada with a loyal client base. As highlighted in our annual shareholder letter from December, key elements of our growth strategy for 2022 include collaborating with leading brands, and releasing new lifestyle blends to meet a broader range of needs. We will continue to expand our reach this year, and one way we are doing that is by working with world-class organizations."

Collaboration with BiOptimizers

Hapbee and BiOptimizers will co-market their products across social media and through existing affiliate and influencer marketing channels. Furthermore, Hapbee will collaborate with BiOptimizers on developing new blends that will be designed based on BiOptimizers' Nootopia, Magnesium and Sleep supplement stack.

"I've been a fan of the Hapbee Neckband since the first moment I tried it," said Matt Gallant, Founder and CEO of BiOptimizers. "I think the synergies between Hapbee and BiOptimizers are a great win for people that are serious about taking their mental performance to its pinnacle."

With the combined effort of PhDs, top enzyme scientists and herbal experts, BiOptimizers has created unique probiotics formulas designed to help people optimize their health and digestion since 2004. BiOptimizers' audience and customers have grown substantially over the years and today, it has a cumulative total of more than 500 affiliates and influencers.

Participation in RBC Rewards Program

Hapbee recently signed an agreement with RBC to participate in RBC's Ampli Rewards program. Ampli, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of RBC, gives users cash back on everyday online and in-store purchases. All RBC credit card holders and Ampli members will receive a series of exclusive special offers to purchase Hapbee products.

About Hapbee

Hapbee is a leading wearable wellness technology platform provider aiming to help people improve their wellbeing and enhance how they feel. The Company is the creator of the Hapbee Neckband, which is powered by patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®) technology and delivers low-power electromagnetic signals designed to help improve its users' productivity, recovery, downtime, and sleep. Hapbee has offices in Montreal, Vancouver, Seattle and Phoenix.

Hapbee is available for purchase at Hapbee.com and through authorized Hapbee dealers.

For more information about Hapbee, please visit Hapbee.com .

