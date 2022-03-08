Healthcare Experience Foundation (HXF) Expands Healthcare Experience Academy to Address Real-Time Healthcare Priorities

PENSACOLA, Fla., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Experience Foundation (HXF), leader in the healthcare experience space, is pleased to announce the expansion of the Healthcare Experience Academy platform. The Healthcare Experience Academy learning library is a dynamic micro-learning environment designed to propel and sustain a culture of continuous improvement within healthcare. HXF has partnered with Blackburst Entertainment, an award-winning production team, to create the immersive video learning experience that delivers timely educational content from physicians, clinicians, patient experience experts and healthcare leaders. The current, and continually growing library, now includes courses covering real-time healthcare learning priorities:

Primary Care Experience of Care Survey

CARES™ for Patient-Centered Communication

Conversation Curve™ for Managing Healthy Conflict

Accelerating Medical Practice Success

Empathy

Senior Leader Rounding on Physicians and Providers

Amplifying Emotional Intelligence

Creating HCAHPS Excellence

Service Recovery

Healthcare Experience Academy is a pragmatic and competency-based learning platform that positions healthcare teams to deliver exceptional experiences to patients, families, and one another. It empowers an organization's most precious resource—its people—to deliver more consistent and compassionate care.

"We are proud to announce the expansion of the Healthcare Experience Academy library, which combines the latest education trends with a virtual model focusing on the topics most requested across the healthcare community," said Katie M. Owens, President and Co-Founder of Healthcare Experience Foundation.

The Healthcare Experience Academy currently offers comprehensive courses with accompanying e-worksheets, all featuring bite sized micro learning videos that can easily fit into the busiest schedule. HXF will continue to rapidly expand the course library.

The Healthcare Experience Academy offers both individual and institutional learning solutions. To learn more, please visit HXF during the upcoming Beryl Institute's ElevatePX 2022 Conference March 28-30, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana, contact Barry Fleming at Barry@healthcareexperience.org.

Healthcare Experience Foundation equips leaders and organizations to overcome obstacles and drive meaningful performance outcomes. Our vision at the Healthcare Experience Foundation is audaciously simple: shaping cultures so every person can receive and deliver the best healthcare. Every organization wants to improve, to do better, to achieve greater experiences—sometimes the struggle is in the "how". We offer coaching services, speaking engagements, live webinars, the Healthcare Experience Academy, and assessments to equip organizations to achieve their healthcare experience potential. Healthcare Experience Foundation proudly powers PRC, Inc.'s Excellence Accelerator Coaching and Improvement Division.

