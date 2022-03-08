Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Present Pan-RAF Inhibitor Pre-Clinical Data at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2022 Annual Meeting

DUBLIN, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that pre-clinical data on JZP815, an investigational, next-generation pan-RAF kinase inhibitor, will be presented as a poster at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2022 Annual Meeting from April 8-13, 2022.

"Together with our pre-clinical collaboration partner, Redx Pharma, we look forward to presenting at AACR our first pre-clinical data on JZP815, which demonstrated that it selectively and potently inhibits mutant A, B and CRAF kinases, and demonstrated anti-tumor activity in RAS- and RAF-mutant xenograft models," said Rob Iannone, M.D., M.S.C.E., executive vice president, global head of research and development of Jazz Pharmaceuticals. "The pan-RAF inhibitor program is part of a novel class of next generation precision oncology therapies that has the potential to benefit cancer patients with high unmet needs in multiple different solid tumors. We look forward to progressing JZP815 to the clinic to further evaluate the benefit it may have for appropriate patients."

The Jazz presentation abstract – titled, "JZP815, a potent and selective pan-RAF inhibitor, demonstrates efficacy in RAF and RAS mutant tumor pre-clinical models" – and the AACR 2022 Annual Meeting details are available here.

Activation of the mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) pathway by oncogenic mutations in RAS and RAF is a frequent driver of cancer. Targeting specific components of the pathway can be a precise and rational route to deliver benefits to cancer patients with high unmet needs. The RAF kinase proteins (ARAF, BRAF, CRAF) are core pathway components that mediate MAPK signaling. Mutations in these critical signaling proteins leads to constitutive activation of the MAPK pathway and tumor growth.

JZP815 is an investigational, pre-clinical stage, next-generation pan-RAF kinase inhibitor that was discovered and developed using state-of-the-art screening methodologies and medicinal chemistry. JZP815 is not currently approved for use anywhere in the world.

Jazz acquired JZP815 from Redx Pharma, and the two companies are collaborating on this pre-clinical research. Jazz plans to submit an IND for JZP815 this year. JZP815 is part of Jazz's growing early-stage R&D pipeline focused on precision oncology in solid tumors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) is a global biopharmaceutical company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. We are dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with serious diseases—often with limited or no therapeutic options. We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines and novel product candidates, from early- to late-stage development, in neuroscience and oncology. Within these therapeutic areas, we are identifying new options for patients by actively exploring small molecules and biologics, and through innovative delivery technologies and cannabinoid science. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has employees around the globe, serving patients in nearly 75 countries. For more information, please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com and follow @JazzPharma on Twitter.

