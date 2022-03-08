Marc-Antoine Coulon Creates Melania Trump Portrait Collection To Honor Women

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artist Marc-Antoine Coulon has created a portrait collection of the Former First Lady, Melania Trump, to honor women during Women's History Month. Coulon's artwork consists of three limited-edition portraits available exclusively on MelaniaTrump.com. Parler is powering the platform.

The new NFT collection launches on International Women's Day and celebrates women worldwide. Coulon's portraits highlight three important attributes of women:

STRONG and independent women tackle multiple challenges in life—from career and family to community.

The STRONG NFT is inspired by the many roles that the First Lady must navigate. Since the role of First Lady does not maintain a traditional job description, it takes a strong woman to adjust to the demand, including taking care of her family, the President, and the Nation.

CONFIDENT women can step outside their comfort zones and take risks.

The CONFIDENT NFT is inspired by the many trips that Mrs. Trump took as First Lady. Mrs. Trump remains moved by the international community of strong-minded, confident women who lift each other up on the world's stage.

INSPIRATIONAL women have an incredible sense of optimism, hope, and courage.

The INSPIRATIONAL NFT is influenced by visiting children in schools and hospitals. Mrs. Trump is endlessly inspired by the children's curiosity and resilience and is encouraged by each child's ability to be brave and have hope and courage.

The limited-edition collection will include a total of 3,000 NFTs, and collectors will enjoy an element of surprise because the artwork will be revealed only after the purchase. Collectors can make multiple purchases to collect all three works of art. Each NFT will cost $150 and be available on March 8, 2022, at 9:00 am (EST).

The Collection includes:

STRONG (edition of 1,500)

CONFIDENT (edition of 500)

INSPIRATIONAL (edition of 1,000)

The Women's History Month NFT Collection is minted utilizing the Solana blockchain protocol, and Parler is powering the platform.

