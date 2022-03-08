MHz Choice Announces A Jam-Packed April Lineup

WASHINGTON, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning mini-series The Family is a fictionalized account of the final three days before the arrest of the former Serbian and Yugoslav president Slobodan Milošević on March 31, 2001, which ultimately lead to his extradition to the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia to stand trial for war crimes. The series won multiple awards at the Sarajevo Film Festival in 2021, including best drama series and best actor for Boris Isaković, who depicts Slobodan Milošević. The Family is part historical fiction, part thriller, and part intimate family drama within the context of a region grappling with how to move on from the bloody Yugoslav Wars. As the drama unfolds, the perspective is a close-up view of family ties and shifting allegiances from both inside Milošević's Belgrade home and within the fraught halls of a fractured government in the lead-up to his arrest. The Family adds to the expanding depth of content from more countries around the world on MHz Choice and is the first series from Serbia to premiere on the service since the release of The Scent of Rain in the Balkans in 2017.

Leading the robust April lineup of returning series is the fervent fan-favorite Don Matteo (Italy), a beloved crime-solving priest (played by Terence Hill) who is amply armed with charm and intuition. The roll-out will begin with season nine on April 5, with three subsequent seasons also premiering later in 2022. The new season brings Don Matteo to a new parish in Spoleto, Italy, where he quickly begins to work his sleuthing magic. All previous eight seasons are already available on MHz Choice.

Also premiering in April are new seasons of Murder In… (France), Deadly Tropics (France), and Spitfire (Spain), which are respectively set in various picturesque locations in rural France, Martinique, and Mallorca.

The full April 2022 schedule available here: https://mhzchoice.com/premiere-schedule/

APRIL 5

MURDER IN… SEASON 9, FRANCE, FRANCE TELEVISIONS, NEW SEASON

A brand-new season of gorgeous mysteries, each one set in a different picturesque region of France.

DON MATTEO: SEASON 9, ITALY, LUX VIDE, NEW SEASON

Terence Hill returns as Don Matteo, a thoroughly ordinary Catholic priest with an extraordinary ability to read people and solve crimes.

APRIL 12

SPITFIRE: SEASON 2, SPAIN, FEDERATION, NEW SEASON

A dark thriller set in Mallorca about a special police unit hunting serial killers.

APRIL 19

THE FAMILY, SERBIA, RTF, NEW LIMITED SERIES

Award-winning five-part miniseries telling the inside story of the three days leading up to the arrest of former Yugoslav president Slobodan Milošević in 2001.

APRIL 26

DEADLY TROPICS: SEASON 2, FRANCE, FEDERATION, NEW SEASON

More fun, female-driven police mysteries on the breathtaking island of Martinique.

About MHz Networks

MHz Networks offers viewers in the U.S. and Canada access to a library of the best television mysteries, dramas, comedies and documentaries subtitled in English through its subscription streaming service, MHz Choice. Select MHz Networks content is also available on DVD and on its free ad-supported service MHz Now, available on Samsung TV Plus and Plex.

New MHz Choice customers receive a free 7-Day Trial. For more information, go to mhzchoice.com.

