Nexii Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022

VANCOUVER, BC and TRADITIONAL TERRITORIES OF THE MUSQUEAM, SQUAMISH AND TSLEIL-WAUTUTH NATIONS, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green construction technology company Nexii Building Solutions (Nexii) has been recognized by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022. Nexii is named No. 5 in the Urban Development category.

This year's list honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole—ultimately thriving in today's ever-changing world. These companies are creating the future today with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century.

"Being on this prestigious Most Innovative Companies list is an absolute honor. But selecting Nexii as No. 5 in their Urban Development category is also tremendous validation," said Nexii CEO Stephen Sidwell. "The challenges presented by climate change require bold solutions, and we're thrilled that our innovative, sustainable building products are rapidly being recognized by the construction industry, global brands, and in the media."

The construction industry is the world's largest contributor to solid waste, and buildings are the No. 1 source of climate pollution, accounting for 39% of emissions globally. Nexii manufactures sustainable building solutions made with Nexiite, a proprietary material that can be used as an alternative to concrete but with significantly lower embodied carbon. Nexii buildings have up to 33% less embodied carbon than conventional construction materials and are fire, flood, hurricane, and earthquake resilient.1 Nexii's building process also accelerates standard build times by up to 75% and eliminates nearly all onsite construction waste.2

Nexii is growing rapidly as it aims to revolutionize the construction industry. Last month, the Vancouver-based company opened its first manufacturing plant in the United States: a 180,000 square foot facility in Hazleton, PA that is bringing hundreds of green jobs to the region and is expected to produce up to 8 million square feet a year of Nexii panels for projects throughout the Northeastern United States. Nexii also recently became the fastest Canadian company to ever reach unicorn status.

Nexiite has been used in projects for clients including Starbucks, Popeyes, and Marriott, and recently was used in a joint-patented electronic vehicle changing unit with partner Siemens. Branded as VersiCharge XL, this all-in-one, sustainable solution is entirely above-ground, is climate resilient and was installed in just three days with no excavation requirements, minimizing impacts to the surrounding environment and ecosystems.

"The world's most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they're fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

About Nexii: Nexii Building Solutions Inc. (Nexii) is a green construction technology company that is building a vibrant future for people and planet. Nexii designs and manufactures high-performance buildings and green building products that are sustainable, cost-efficient and resilient in the face of climate change. The Nexii System also significantly reduces construction timelines, enabling the rapid development of green buildings across North America. Nexii is suited for industrial/commercial/institutional, mixed-use, multi-family residential and single-family homes, as well as for the green retrofit market. For more information, visit www.nexii.com or connect with us on Instagram (@NexiiBuilds), Twitter (@NexiiBuilds) or on LinkedIn (Nexii Building Solutions).

1. Determined through third-party Life Cycle Assessment (LCA), Nexii's prefabricated panels contain up to 33% less embodied carbon than conventional building materials such as tilt-up concrete and steel stud equivalent baseline designs.

2. Based on on-site assembly of Nexii commercial retail unit envelope vs. conventional envelope.

