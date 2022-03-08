Pentegra Designates March 16th 3(16) Day

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pentegra Services, Inc. (Pentegra) announced it has designated March 16th "3(16) Day" to celebrate its expertise as the preeminent 3(16) fiduciary services provider in the retirement industry.

As one of America's oldest independent fiduciaries, Pentegra believes the value of a 3(16) fiduciary should be celebrated. 3(16) fiduciary outsourcing delivers a strategic solution for retirement plan sponsors by helping them save time, minimize fiduciary risk and reduce work by outsourcing time-consuming retirement plan responsibilities to an expert team.

"Today, our 3(16) fiduciary services are a key differentiator for Pentegra in the retirement plan industry. As one of America's oldest independent fiduciaries, we like to think we do "fiduciary" better than anyone else," said John E. Pinto, Pentegra CEO.

3(16) day acts as a reminder of the key benefits that 3(16) fiduciary outsourcing offers plan sponsors—saving them time, reducing workloads and minimizing liability, so that retirement plans run with less risk, greater efficiencies and improved outcomes. Along with informational videos and educational resources that highlight Pentegra's capabilities, the day will feature a live PENTalk webinar on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 3:16 PM - 3:45 PM EDT. The webinar will feature an expert panel discussion on how 3(16) fiduciary services work and real life case studies and success stories. To register, click here:

"3(16) Day is an opportunity to promote our capabilities to advisors, clients, and enterprise partners. We are proud of our completely independent fiduciary services," continued Pinto. "More and more companies are trying to do it all, and that 'all-inclusive' mentality starts to blur the lines of convenience and independent oversight. Our first, and only, priority is administering our clients' plans."

Visit 316fiduciaryday.com for more information on Pentegra's 3(16) fiduciary solutions.

About Pentegra

Pentegra is a leading provider of retirement plan and fiduciary outsourcing solutions to organizations nationwide. As one of America's oldest independent fiduciaries, we deliver retirement plans that run with less risk, greater efficiencies and improved outcomes. With a 75+ year legacy of fiduciary expertise and oversight unmatched in the industry today, we partner with firms at the advisor, sponsor or enterprise level to bring maximum flexibility to every opportunity, offering a comprehensive array of retirement plan solutions, TPA services and fiduciary support. Learn more at 316fiduciaryday.com.

