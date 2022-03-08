RAPID + TCT 2022: NORTH AMERICA'S LARGEST AND MOST INFLUENTIAL ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING EVENT

DETROIT, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- May 17-19 marks the reconvening of the additive manufacturing (AM) industry's most innovative community as RAPID + TCT returns this year to Huntington Place in Detroit. Produced by SME and Rapid News Publications, RAPID + TCT offers a massive collection of 3D-printing technologies and insights from experts in the industry who will present next-level solutions to real-world challenges. SME Executive Director and CEO Robert Willig made the announcement.

"For more than 30 years, AM has experienced dynamic growth that continues to unlock unlimited potential for manufacturers," Willig said. "RAPID + TCT has defined and established a field that conceives, tests, improves and manufactures new products that are not only more cost-efficient, but are truly lifechanging. Combining decades of 3D-technology insights and experiences with the latest evolving trends in AM, RAPID + TCT is the place to be for players of any size in the AM industry. We can feel the support and excitement within the AM community from far and wide, and we're looking forward to another successful event."

SME's entire AM community, including countless volunteers, is heavily involved in the planning of RAPID + TCT. Focused on showcasing innovative technologies represented by technical groups, the community is passionate about accelerating adoption within the manufacturing industry. Beyond offering valuable resources like access to experts, conference presentations and relationships with industry partners, SME's AM community recognizes leadership and impact on the industry through the prestigious SME AM Industry Achievement Award, which will be presented at the event.

Each year at RAPID + TCT, exhibitors reveal groundbreaking products, and this year will include over 300 hands-on exhibits showcasing real-world AM solutions from the industry's well-known leaders and peers. The conference lineup is classified around three key stages of one's AM journey: evaluation, adoption and optimization. Guests will have access to an extensive lineup of programming highlighting AM applications in a variety of industries, including automotive, healthcare, aerospace and more. In addition, the event will open daily with a featured keynote presentation, along with thought-leadership panels and interactive presentations on AM trends, challenges, advancements and the societal impact of 3D technologies throughout the dynamic three-day event.

RAPID + TCT 2022 also offers an immersive Digital Experience where attendees can participate and access exclusive digital content, livestreaming and industry resources from speakers and exhibitors. The Digital Experience serves as the primary platform for gathering and connecting members of the AM community whether they are or are not on-site at the event. Content will be available remotely at all times throughout the event.

Taking place concurrently with RAPID + TCT 2022 will be SME's Bright Minds program which includes a Student Summit and the AM Career Forum. The program will include a Technology Playground designed to engage high school students with 3D-printing technologies by delivering student-centric programming with demonstrations and activities from leading AM solution providers. The AM Career Forum has two components: one level for high school students to explore different universities and another for postsecondary, graduate students and emerging professionals to explore careers from leading AM companies.

