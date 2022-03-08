Storage Post Self Storage purchases 4 property New York self-storage portfolio

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Storage Post Self Storage today announced the acquisition of a four-property self-storage portfolio in the New York City Metro area. The portfolio consists of three Long Island facilities: 1000 Axinn Avenue, Garden City, NY 11530; 50 Carnation Avenue, Floral Park, NY 11001; and 280 Broadway, Huntington Station, NY 11746; and a fourth facility located in Westchester County at 1760 Front Street, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598. Storage Post has managed the four properties, which have combined over 370,000 gross square feet, for an institutional partner since 2016 and will continue to operate the properties under the Storage Post brand.

These premium self-storage facilities feature climate-controlled storage units, 24-hour video recording, secure coded entry, covered indoor loading bays, drive-up storage units and on-site parking.

"Storage Post has now purchased six properties this year, with multiple other properties in the acquisition pipeline. We're excited to grow and add to our existing locations, all while continuing to provide positive investor returns and maximum value," said Jack Giannola, Storage Post Director of Acquisitions. "Steve Mellon and Brian Somoza with JLL Capital Markets brokered the transaction and made this a smooth and easy acquisition."

Storage Post Self Storage is expected to add several self-storage facilities this year through existing property acquisitions, ground-up development and select management contracts.

About Storage Post

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Storage Post is a leading self-storage company that is transforming the storage industry. The company focuses on quality self-storage units, operational excellence, positive customer service and increased returns for investors. Storage Post has locations along the East Coast and throughout the South and is rapidly expanding through self-storage acquisitions and development. For more information on Storage Post and its executive leadership, please visit www.storagepost.com.

Acquisitions Contact:

Jack Giannola

Director of Acquisitions

201-679-6790

Jgiannola@storagepost.com

Media Contact:

Steve Gruver

404-201-6611

sgruver@storagepost.com

