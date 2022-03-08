Thought HornBlasters Horns Couldn't Get Louder? THINK AGAIN!!!

TAMPA, Fla., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the past year, HornBlasters blew up, appearing in Newsweek, the Verge, Miami Herald, and more. Americans have buzzed about the brand's train horns, which they create so drivers can honk as loud as possible. Guys thought HornBlasters couldn't get any louder… think again.

HornBlasters just released the 6 horn upgrade kit for their spare tire delete bracket. The popular Shocker XL train horn normally features 4 trumpets. This kit includes an additional low and high tone horn to deliver louder, more complex sounds. That's not all. HornBlasters also sells a version of the upgrade kit for drivers who already have a spare tire delete bracket installed that includes additional mounting ears to allow the extra two horns to bolt right on.

The new release comes as HornBlasters grows. The company recently acquired the train horn division of the prestigious Leslie Controls brand, and they have massive plans for 2022.

"Hornblasters is expanding, and this is just the beginning. Get ready to blast into the 21st century!" says HornBlasters CEO Matt Heller.

ABOUT HORNBLASTERS

HornBlasters is a market leader for automotive train horn applications. Founded in 2002, it has created a niche automotive product segment of train horns for cars, trucks, and boats. Since then, the business has exponentially grown its market and has expanded into air suspension, load support, and electric air horns.

