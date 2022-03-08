UCP of Central Florida to Honor West Orange Healthcare District at Its 2022 Annual Gala

ORLANDO, Fla., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UCP of Central Florida will honor West Orange Health District at their 29th Annual Gala with their Champion for Children Award for their longstanding support of UCP's families and programs. The event takes place March 26th at the Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace in Disney Springs.

UCP Annual Gala Award Recipients (PRNewswire)

West Orange Healthcare District was the lead donor for the newest school in the UCP consortium of tuition-free charter schools. UCP's Healthy West Orange Campus, which opened in August 2021, doubled its capacity with the new facility thanks to West Orange Healthcare District's generous donation.

Its partnership with UCP stems from its commitment to support local non-profit organizations that provide quality, evidence-based health and wellness programs. Along with consistent financial support to UCP, West Orange Healthcare District invests in community-based initiatives that improve the health and wellbeing of West Orange residents while helping residents eat well, stay active and enjoy life.

The Annual Gala will be hosted by celebrity guests Cheryl Hines of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," Rachael Harris of "Lucifer," and RJ Mitte of "Breaking Bad" and "Triumph." For more information, contact Tammie Cooper at 407-752-0743 or visit ucpcfl.org.

About UCP of Central Florida

For more than 60 years, UCP of Central Florida has provided vital services for children and families touched by disabilities. UCP is a national leader in inclusive education, support and therapy by creating a consortium of charter schools for children with and without disabilities. For more information about UCP of Central Florida, visit www.ucpcfl.org.

UCP's 29th Annual Gala (PRNewswire)

