Lyra Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

WATERTOWN, Mass., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYRA), a clinical-stage therapeutics company leveraging its proprietary XTreo™ platform to enable precise, sustained and local delivery of medications to the ear, nose and throat (ENT) passages and other diseased tissues, today reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and highlighted recent accomplishments and upcoming milestones.

"2021 was a highly productive year for Lyra as we advanced our clinical programs in our first indication – chronic rhinosinusitis, or CRS – with the first patient treated in the pivotal Phase 3 ENLIGHTEN program for LYR-210 in patients with surgically-naïve anatomy and the initiation of the Phase 2 BEACON study for LYR-220 to treat CRS patients with post-surgical anatomy," said Maria Palasis, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lyra Therapeutics.

Dr. Palasis added: "We expect 2022 to be a pivotal year as we enroll both late-stage clinical programs, report clinical data for Part 1 of the Phase 2 BEACON study around year end and present additional clinical data at the Combined Otolaryngology Spring Meetings (COSM) that further distinguishes LYR-210 from current treatment options. With a portfolio of products to cover both surgically-naïve and post-surgical CRS patients, Lyra is poised to excel in the estimated $6 billion target addressable market for CRS."

Key Fourth Quarter 2021 and Subsequent Highlights

Announced Clinical Developments for LYR-210 and LYR-220. In January 2022 , Lyra announced the initiation of the pivotal Phase 3 ENLIGHTEN I clinical trial of LYR-210 in adult, surgically-naïve CRS patients. This month, the first patient was successfully dosed in the ENLIGHTEN I trial. In January, the Company also announced the initiation of the BEACON Phase 2 trial for LYR-220, which is being evaluated for the treatment of adult patients who remain symptomatic despite having had a prior sinus surgery for CRS.





LANTERN Phase 2 Results Receive Top Clinical Award at 67th Annual Meeting of the American Rhinologic Society (ARS) in October 2021 . The LANTERN Phase 2 manuscript won the ARS Clinical Science Maurice Cottle Award, honoring the best clinical or basic science research.





LANTERN 6-Month Post-Treatment Data and PK Study Presented at ARS and Received Distinction. New, positive data from the LANTERN 6-month post-treatment evaluation of LYR-210 and data from a pharmacokinetic study (PK study), were the subject of two oral presentations at the ARS Annual Meeting. The PK study was selected as a top clinical presentation at the ARS Annual Meeting 2021.





Appointed Harlan W. Waksal , MD, as Executive Chairman of Lyra's Board of Directors. Dr. Waksal most recently served as President, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors of Kadmon Holdings prior to its acquisition by Sanofi in November 2021 . With more than 30 years of scientific, clinical development, business development and management experience in the industry, Dr. Waksal holds a successful track record of founding, building and advising growth-oriented companies.





Appointed Jim Tobin to the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Tobin is the former President and Chief Executive Officer of Boston Scientific Corporation, President and Chief Executive Officer of Biogen Inc., and President and Chief Operating Officer of Baxter International. Currently, he serves as Chairman of the Board at TransMedics, Inc. and Board Member of Globus Medical, Impulse Dynamics, and Xenter Medical.

Key Additional Milestones Anticipated in 2022

LYR-210

First patient dosed (FPI) in the ENLIGHTEN II Phase 3 study for LYR-210 is anticipated in mid-year 2022.

Two presentations of new LYR-210 data at COSM to be held April 27–May 1. Both of the Company's abstracts were selected for oral presentation with one selected as a top clinical abstract.

LYR-220

Screening is ongoing, and the FPI in the Part 1/non-randomized portion of the Phase 2 BEACON study for LYR-220 is anticipated in the first half of 2022 with topline results from Part 1 expected around year end.

FPI in the Part 2/randomized portion of the Phase 2 BEACON study is anticipated in the first half of the year.

Enrollment completion in the Phase 2 BEACON study is anticipated around year end.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2021 were $45.7 million , compared with $58.1 million as of September 30, 2021 . The Company expects its cash balance to be sufficient to fund its planned operations into 4Q 2022.

Research and development expenses for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 were $10.3 million and $29.7 million , respectively, compared to $3.7 million and $12.5 million for the same periods in 2020, respectively. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in clinical expenses, product development and manufacturing expenses, employee-related expenses and consulting costs as the Company ramped up to launch three clinical trials.

General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 were $3.6 million and $14.2 million , respectively, compared to $3.3 million and $9.7 million for the same periods in 2020, respectively. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in professional and consulting expenses, public company costs and employee related costs.

Total operating expenses for the quarter ended and full year ended December 31, 2021 were $13.9 million and $43.9 million , respectively, compared to $7.0 million and $22.2 million for the same periods in 2020, respectively.

Net loss for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 was $13.6 million and $43.5 million , respectively, compared to $7.0 million and $22.1 million for the same periods in 2020, respectively.

LYRA THERAPEUTICS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data)





Year Ended December 31,





2021



2020

Collaboration revenue

$ 285



$ —

Operating expenses:















Research and development



29,694





12,522

General and administrative



14,206





9,687

Total operating expenses



43,900





22,209

Loss from operations



(43,615)





(22,209)

Other income:















Interest income



102





82

Total other income



102





82

Net loss

$ (43,513)



$ (22,127)

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders—basic and diluted

$ (3.35)



$ (2.59)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding—basic and diluted



12,986,101





8,590,205



LYRA THERAPEUTICS, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data)





December 31,





2021



2020

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 45,747



$ 74,593

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



2,171





1,324

Total current assets



47,918





75,917

Property and equipment, net



4,503





2,165

Operating lease right-of-use assets



1,355





2,301

Restricted cash



329





329

Other assets



762





118

Total assets

$ 54,867



$ 80,830

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 3,125



$ 922

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



4,258





2,977

Operating lease liabilities



1,074





985

Deferred revenue



9,789





—

Total current liabilities



18,246





4,884

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion



379





1,454

Deferred revenue, net of current portion



1,926





—

Total liabilities



20,551





6,338

Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)















Stockholders' equity:















Common stock, $0.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2021 and 2020; 13,007,178 and 12,932,377 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively



13





13

Additional paid-in capital



227,700





224,363

Accumulated deficit



(193,397)





(149,884)

Total stockholders' equity



34,316





74,492

Total liabilities and stock and stockholders' equity

$ 54,867



$ 80,830



