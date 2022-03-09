RCG Global Services Appoints Insurance Industry Veteran Patti Griffin to Board

ISELIN, N.J., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RCG Global Services ("RCG" or "the Company") is proud to announce the appointment of Patti Griffin to its Board of Directors. RCG is a global digital transformation consultancy providing product engineering, advanced analytics, and cloud services to Fortune 1000 enterprises operating in the financial services and insurance, consumer and healthcare sectors.

"I welcome Patti's addition to our Board," said RCG's CEO, Rob Simplot. "The insurance industry represents one of RCG's largest revenue verticals and is currently undergoing a tremendous digital transformation. With over $1 trillion of annual written premiums, this industry represents a significant growth opportunity for us. With Patti's experience and leadership in this space we are fortunate to have her on the Board."

Patti has spent more than 20 years leading and advising companies, largely within the insurance vertical. She most recently served as the Chief Product Officer at Duck Creek Technologies, a provider of core system solutions to the P&C and general insurance industry. Patti played a significant role in Duck Creek's carveout from Accenture and its acquisition by Apax Partners in 2016. Prior to Duck Creek, Patti served as Managing Director at Accenture, advising P&C insurers globally on technology and business transformation, focusing on operational efficiencies and customer service. Prior to joining Accenture, Patti spent the early days of her career working for insurance companies in both personal and commercial business across underwriting and claims.

Patti said, "It's an honor to be able to join RCG at a pivotal time in the firm's evolution. The Company's rapid growth and recent partnership with Frontenac as its financial sponsor creates an opportunity to expand its digital consulting capabilities and further penetrate the niche markets it serves. RCG's focus on the insurance vertical, among others, aligns nicely with my background and I look forward to bringing my experience to bear alongside this talented team."

About RCG Global Services

RCG is a global provider of digital transformation consulting services, combining digital strategy and modern cloud and data technologies to deliver measurable business outcomes for customer engagement, workforce enablement, and operations optimization. RCG helps customers ignite transformational thinking and unlock new value throughout their journey to achieve their digital ambitions. RCG serves Fortune 1000 enterprise clients across a range of markets, with special emphasis on the consumer, financial services and insurance, and healthcare industries. RCG is based in Iselin, New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, and offshore delivery centers in the Philippines and India. For more information, please visit rcgglobalservices.com.

About Frontenac

Frontenac is a Chicago-based private equity firm. The firm focuses on investing in lower middle market buyout transactions in the consumer, industrial, and services industries. Frontenac works in partnership with established operating leaders, through an executive-centric approach called CEO1ST, which seeks to identify, acquire, and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and operational excellence. Over the last 50 years, Frontenac has built a leading franchise working with over 275 owners of mid-sized businesses as they address complex transition issues of liquidity, management enhancement, and growth planning. For more information, please visit frontenac.com.

