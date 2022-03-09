Solid Branding and Acumen Media Solutions announce a Strategic Partnership to deliver specialized Branding Services to Private Equity firms

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solid Branding, a strategic branding agency, and Acumen Media Solutions, a marketing consultancy have announced a strategic partnership aimed at delivering brand strategy and design to help Private Equity firms create more value in their portfolio companies.

Founded by Alfredo Muccino, an award-winning creative director and brand strategist who got his start in Silicon Valley - Solid is an agency built on innovation. While working with some of the most forward-thinking companies in the world Solid Branding has learned to adopt Design Thinking, Rapid Prototyping and Lean Processes to deliver work faster and more cost efficiently than most traditional branding agencies. The agency is focused on Brand Strategy, Brand Design and Brand Marketing services. Alfredo Muccino has lead teams tasked with major branding initiatives for large clients such as Hewlett Packard, Adidas, Google, Facebook, HP, LexisNexis, LSI, McAfee, Microsoft, PlayStation, Nordstrom, etc. His experience also includes working with companies in earlier stage of their growth, providing branding services to help them achieve their business objectives. During his career, Alfredo has been recognized by some of the world’s most prestigious design organizations and has lectured about branding, design and innovation at conferences worldwide and at universities in the US, Chile and Colombia. Alfredo has also been a featured speaker at TEDx Patagonia. (PRNewswire)

According to Alfredo Muccino, Founder and Executive Creative Director, "We believe that Private Equity firms can realize substantial benefits by working with agencies that truly understand how strategic branding programs can influence perceptions and positively impact valuations."

Yana Nigen, the CEO of Acumen Media Solutions noted that, "Essentially, Private Equity firms invest in companies that are not publicly traded with the goal to increase their value and ultimately sell them at a profit. Branding is an important – and often overlooked factor – in a company's valuation, so it makes sense for Private Equity firms to influence how the brand is managed from a strategic and design perspective. Today, most Private Equity firms do not have the resources or experience in this specialized field – therefore we can be an asset to them."

The Solid Branding and Acumen Media Solutions partnership offers substantial experience in the development of Strategic Positioning and Messaging Platforms, the development of comprehensive Brand Design systems, and the development of Brand Awareness campaigns for companies in a variety of sectors that include technology, consumer goods, and service industries.

Their combined client experience includes the most recent rebrand of McAfee, the pioneering cybersecurity company; Esperanto AI, a leading artificial intelligence semiconductor manufacturer; Bookkeep, a leading developer of accounting automation solutions; Parmigiano Reggiano, the iconic Italian cheese; and many others.

ABOUT SOLID BRANDING

ABOUT ACUMEN MEDIA SOLUTIONS

Acumen is a B2B marketing consultancy focused on brand value creation and share of voice amplification for clients in IT, Banking, Insurance and Healthcare industries. Recent clients include BNY Mellon, RMS, Mount Sinai Health Systems M&A projects. https://www.acumenmediasolutions.com/

CONTACT: Yana Nigen 917-476-5846 yana@acumenmediasolutions.com

