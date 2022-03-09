UL Opens Laboratory in Hai Duong, Empowering Vietnam's Growing Manufacturing Sector

The new UL facility in Southeast Asia will address testing and certification for consumer electronics, wire and cable, small appliances and lighting products.

HAI DUONG, Vietnam, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UL, a global safety science leader, today opened a new state-of-the-art testing laboratory in Hai Duong. The facility features end-to-end service solutions testing for certification, including Global Market Access Services for products manufactured in Vietnam. Strategically located in the VSIP Hai Duong Industrial Park, home to key research and development and manufacturing operations, the laboratory will service a diverse range of products for customers across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, information technology equipment, lighting and small appliances.

"Building reliable supply chains and safe products is critical to earning trust in global markets," said Tuoc Huynh, UL's country manager in Vietnam. "This is why we are thrilled to open our new Vietnam laboratory and help fuel the tremendous innovation in Southeast Asia. UL's Hai Duong laboratory demonstrates our commitment to offering high-performance services to Vietnamese manufacturers from a single source and at one location for testing and certifications. It also demonstrates our commitment to empowering manufacturers with shorter development cycles, a faster time-to-market and the ability to be more competitive in the global marketplace."

­With the pace of consumer technology change and innovation requiring advances in safety and compliance testing, UL remains at the forefront of developing and testing to an array of international compliance standards to help manufacturers streamline market accessibility. UL's Hai Duong laboratory offers testing for consumer products including:

Vacuum cleaners and water suction cleaning appliances

Outdoor barbecues

Shavers, hair clippers and similar grooming appliances

Deep fat fryers and frying pans

Appliances for heating liquids

Electric-powered kitchen appliances

Fans

Sewing machines

Electric irons

Audio/Video, information and communication technology equipment

For Vietnamese wire and cable manufacturers, surging demand has resulted in a growing number of wire and cable providers exporting products worldwide. UL's Hai Duong laboratory will test a variety of wire and cable to help ensure safety, performance and market acceptability, including appliance wiring materials and flexible and power supply cords. In addition, UL Follow-Up Services provide comprehensive factory inspections to help ensure a more compliant supply chain and reduce the risk associated with sub-standard and unsafe products. UL also offers a proprietary holographic labeling system to help ensure authenticity.

The opening of this new UL facility comes when Vietnam's dynamic manufacturing sector has emerged to be a global provider of electronics, computing equipment, electronic integrated circuits, appliances, wire and cabling and a host of other products. With exports in Vietnam climbing to $336.31 billion (USD) in 2021, Vietnam's manufacturing industry is expected to continue growing over the next decade.

UL's Hai Duong facility joins UL's global network in 140 locations worldwide. Collectively, these facilities can help manufacturers meet product development timelines and budgets by helping them reduce process inefficiencies and mitigating safety and performance risks throughout the product life cycle.

"We know that navigating the regulatory landscape of global markets is a complex and challenging task. That's why we stand ready to address global market access needs for companies in the region, with our experts and facilities throughout the world," said Sok Mei Wong, UL's regional vice president for ASEAN and ANZ.

UL is a global safety science leader. We deliver testing, inspection and certification (TIC), training and advisory services, risk management solutions and essential business insights to help our customers, based in more than 100 countries, achieve their safety, security and sustainability goals. We believe our deep knowledge of products and intelligence across supply chains make us the partner of choice for customers with complex challenges. Discover more at UL.com.

