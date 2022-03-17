Commercial Metals Company Reports Record Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Achieved record quarterly Earnings from Continuing Operations of $383.3 million , or $3.12 per diluted share

Core EBITDA from continuing operations of $323.1 million increased 89% from the prior year period; trailing twelve-month Core EBITDA from continuing operations totaled over $1.1 billion

North America downstream backlog grew 9% year-over-year; new project bid volumes reached record second quarter level, underpinning robust demand outlook

Continued advancement in CMC's growth strategy -- Pending acquisition of Tensar Corporation expected to close during fiscal third quarter; Arizona 2 project remains on-track for early calendar 2023 startup

IRVING, Texas, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) today announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended February 28, 2022. Earnings from continuing operations were $383.3 million, or $3.12 per diluted share, on net sales of $2.0 billion, compared to prior year period earnings from continuing operations of $66.2 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, on net sales of $1.5 billion.

During the second quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company recorded a net after-tax benefit of $195.8 million related to the gain recorded on the $313.0 million sale of its Southern California real estate, which was partially offset by costs associated with the opportunistic debt financings completed during the quarter. Excluding this benefit, second quarter adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $187.6 million, or $1.53 per diluted share, compared to adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $79.8 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, in the prior year period. "Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations," "core EBITDA from continuing operations," "adjusted earnings from continuing operations" and "adjusted earnings from continuing operations per diluted share" are non-GAAP financial measures. Details, including a reconciliation of each such non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable measure prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, can be found in the financial tables that follow.

Barbara R. Smith, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Outstanding operational execution, combined with strong end-market demand, produced the second-best financial performance in CMC's 107-year history, behind only the previous quarter. I am extremely proud of CMC's entire team as they continue to optimize our business, improve efficiency and deliver the high-quality service our customers have come to expect, while also advancing CMC's strategic vision. During the last twelve months, CMC generated core EBITDA from continuing operations of more than $1.1 billion, a clear demonstration of the earnings power created by the strategic actions taken in past years that have enabled us to take full advantage of current market conditions."

Ms. Smith continued, "We look forward to building on CMC's already world-class assets and operating platform with the addition of Tensar Corporation and the commissioning of our energy efficient rebar and merchant bar-capable Arizona 2 micro mill project. This growth, together with our recently announced micro mill in the Eastern U.S., represents the next chapter in CMC's compelling story, which we expect will propel our organization to an even higher level of through-the-cycle earnings and return on capital."

Augmented by proceeds from the Southern California real estate sale and the opportunistic debt financing during the quarter, the Company's cash and cash equivalents as of February 28, 2022 grew to $846.6 million. In addition, $684.9 million remained available under the Company's credit and accounts receivable facilities. This liquidity will be partially used to fund the acquisition of Tensar Corporation when the transaction closes.

On March 16, 2022, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share of CMC common stock payable to stockholders of record on March 30, 2022. The dividend to be paid on April 13, 2022 marks 230 consecutive quarterly payments by the Company, and represents a 17% increase from the dividend paid in April 2021.

Business Segments - Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Review

Demand conditions for CMC's finished steel products in North America were again robust during the quarter, with several key internal and external indicators pointing toward continued strength. Downstream bid volumes, a key indicator of the construction project pipeline, increased meaningfully from a year ago, while contract backlog also experienced growth. Demand from industrial end markets continued to trend positively, with most end use applications increasing compared to the prior year period.

The North America segment reported adjusted EBITDA of $535.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Excluding a $273.3 million gain related to the sale of Southern California real estate, the segment generated adjusted EBITDA of $262.1 million for the quarter, an increase of 53% compared to $171.6 million in the prior year period. This improvement was driven by record margins on sales of both steel products and raw materials. Steel products have experienced four consecutive quarters of year-over-year margin expansion, while margins on raw material sales have grown for eight consecutive quarters. Controllable costs per ton of finished steel shipped increased in comparison to the first fiscal quarter primarily as a result of scheduled routine maintenance, which reduced production levels, as well as the impact of higher per unit purchase costs for freight and alloys.

Shipment volumes of finished steel, which include steel products and downstream products, followed typical seasonal patterns, but decreased approximately 10% from the prior year second quarter. The decline reflects the unusually strong steel product shipments that occurred during the prior year quarter. In addition, shipments this year were influenced by widespread weather challenges during the quarter, contributing to the year-over-year decline in volumes.

The average selling price for steel products increased by $346 per ton compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2021, while the cost of scrap utilized rose $92 per ton. The result was a year-over-year increase in margin over scrap of $254 per ton. The average selling price for downstream products increased by nearly $240 per ton from the prior year period and $77 per ton on a sequential basis. Future pricing indicators on new work entering the backlog remain positive, as average price levels for bids and new awards climbed significantly from the prior year period.

The Europe segment reported record adjusted EBITDA of $81.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, up 404% compared to adjusted EBITDA of $16.1 million for the prior year quarter. The improvement was driven by a significant expansion in margin over scrap and the addition of CMC Poland's third rolling line, as well as the absence of a major maintenance program that occurred in the prior year period. Similar to North America, underlying demand for steel products remained robust. Volumes of rebar, merchant bar, and wire rod each increased on a year-over-year basis, assisted by the new rolling line, which has improved production flexibility and the mill's ability to capitalize on favorable market conditions. Average selling price increased by $319 per ton compared to the prior year quarter, driving a significant increase in margin over scrap of $203 per ton.

Outlook

Ms. Smith said, "We continue to anticipate strong fiscal year 2022 financial and operational performance. Current robust demand for each of CMC's major product lines is expected to persist throughout the upcoming spring and summer construction season, underpinned by our growing downstream backlog as well as solid levels of new work entering the project pipeline. The war in Ukraine raises significant geopolitical and economic risks that we are monitoring closely. To date, CMC has not experienced any disruptions to our operations, workforce, or end-market demand."

"Shipment volumes of finished steel products have historically increased from second quarter levels, driven by seasonal factors, and we expect shipments during the third quarter of fiscal 2022 to follow these trends. We anticipate strong third quarter financial results, with margins remaining at high levels," Ms. Smith added.

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY

FINANCIAL & OPERATING STATISTICS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands, except per ton amounts)

2/28/2022

11/30/2021

8/31/2021

5/31/2021

2/28/2021

2/28/2022

2/28/2021 North America



























Net sales

$ 1,614,224

$ 1,653,622

$ 1,660,409

$ 1,558,068

$ 1,257,486

$ 3,267,846

$ 2,452,499 Adjusted EBITDA

535,463

268,524

212,018

207,330

171,612

803,987

327,246





























External tons shipped



























Raw materials

329

334

331

368

302

663

632 Rebar

407

442

469

500

472

849

958 Merchant and other

245

257

302

289

268

502

532 Steel products

652

699

771

789

740

1,351

1,490 Downstream products

327

400

415

408

343

727

714





























Average selling price per ton



























Raw materials

$ 1,103

$ 1,034

$ 1,069

$ 949

$ 846

$ 1,068

$ 733 Steel products

1,041

976

900

794

695

1,007

653 Downstream products

1,169

1,092

1,014

963

929

1,126

931





























Cost of raw materials per ton

$ 834

$ 766

$ 805

$ 697

$ 629

$ 800

$ 540 Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton

436

428

434

369

344

432

304





























Steel products metal margin per ton

$ 605

$ 548

$ 466

$ 425

$ 351

$ 575

$ 349



























































Europe



























Net sales

$ 395,758

$ 329,056

$ 368,290

$ 284,107

$ 202,066

$ 724,814

$ 396,662 Adjusted EBITDA

81,149

79,832

67,676

50,005

16,107

160,981

30,577





























External tons shipped



























Rebar

172

103

174

141

78

275

206 Merchant and other

278

262

286

263

275

540

544 Steel products

450

365

460

404

353

815

750





























Average selling price per ton



























Steel products

$ 851

$ 869

$ 763

$ 664

$ 532

$ 859

$ 495





























Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton

$ 444

$ 434

$ 448

$ 376

$ 328

$ 439

$ 296





























Steel products metal margin per ton

$ 407

$ 435

$ 315

$ 288

$ 204

$ 420

$ 199

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY BUSINESS SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended Net sales

2/28/2022

11/30/2021

8/31/2021

5/31/2021

2/28/2021

2/28/2022

2/28/2021 North America

$ 1,614,224

$ 1,653,622

$ 1,660,409

$ 1,558,068

$ 1,257,486

$ 3,267,846

$ 2,452,499 Europe

395,758

329,056

368,290

284,107

202,066

724,814

396,662 Corporate and Other

(1,094)

(877)

1,947

2,866

2,718

(1,971)

4,912 Total net sales

$ 2,008,888

$ 1,981,801

$ 2,030,646

$ 1,845,041

$ 1,462,270

$ 3,990,689

$ 2,854,073





























Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations



























North America

$ 535,463

$ 268,524

$ 212,018

$ 207,330

$ 171,612

$ 803,987

$ 327,246 Europe

81,149

79,832

67,676

50,005

16,107

160,981

30,577 Corporate and Other

(52,493)

(34,334)

(31,897)

(36,214)

(45,986)

(86,827)

(72,457)

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended February 28,

Six Months Ended February 28, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Net sales $ 2,008,888

$ 1,462,270

$ 3,990,689

$ 2,854,073 Costs and operating expenses (income):













Cost of goods sold 1,614,965

1,228,343

3,201,375

2,403,162 Selling, general and administrative expenses 127,985

120,829

251,563

234,525 Loss on debt extinguishment 16,052

16,841

16,052

16,841 Interest expense 12,011

14,021

23,046

28,280 Asset impairments 1,228

474

1,228

4,068 Gain on sale of assets (273,099)

(5,412)

(274,082)

(5,481)

1,499,142

1,375,096

3,219,182

2,681,395 Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes 509,746

87,174

771,507

172,678 Income taxes 126,432

20,941

155,304

42,534 Earnings from continuing operations 383,314

66,233

616,203

130,144















Earnings from discontinued operations before income taxes —

197

—

447 Income taxes —

73

—

141 Earnings from discontinued operations —

124

—

306















Net earnings $ 383,314

$ 66,357

$ 616,203

$ 130,450















Basic earnings per share (1)













Earnings from continuing operations $ 3.16

$ 0.55

$ 5.08

$ 1.08 Earnings from discontinued operations —

—

—

— Net earnings $ 3.16

$ 0.55

$ 5.08

$ 1.09















Diluted earnings per share (1)













Earnings from continuing operations $ 3.12

$ 0.54

$ 5.02

$ 1.07 Earnings from discontinued operations —

—

—

— Net earnings $ 3.12

$ 0.55

$ 5.02

$ 1.07















Cash dividends per share $ 0.14

$ 0.12

$ 0.28

$ 0.24 Average basic shares outstanding 121,458,196

120,345,432

121,293,030

120,052,459 Average diluted shares outstanding 122,852,410

121,751,859

122,747,981

121,672,194















(1) Earnings Per Share ("EPS") is calculated independently for each component and may not sum to Net EPS due to rounding.

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except share and per share data)

February 28, 2022

August 31, 2021 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 846,587

$ 497,745 Restricted cash

153,113

3,384 Accounts receivable (less allowance for doubtful accounts of $5,446 and $5,553)

1,153,868

1,105,580 Inventories, net

1,142,446

935,387 Prepaid and other current assets

192,096

169,649 Assets held for sale

2,138

25,083 Total current assets

3,490,248

2,736,828 Property, plant and equipment, net

1,649,264

1,566,123 Goodwill

65,775

66,137 Other noncurrent assets

298,933

269,583 Total assets

$ 5,504,220

$ 4,638,671 Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 414,025

$ 450,723 Accrued expenses and other payables

383,622

475,384 Current maturities of long-term debt and short-term borrowings

27,554

54,366 Total current liabilities

825,201

980,473 Deferred income taxes

146,179

112,067 Other noncurrent liabilities

217,138

235,607 Long-term debt

1,445,755

1,015,415 Total liabilities

2,634,273

2,343,562 Stockholders' equity:







Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 200,000,000 shares; issued 129,060,664 shares; outstanding 121,495,868 and 120,586,589 shares

1,290

1,290 Additional paid-in capital

366,162

368,064 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(91,876)

(84,820) Retained earnings

2,745,117

2,162,925 Less treasury stock, 7,564,796 and 8,474,075 shares at cost

(150,978)

(152,582) Stockholders' equity

2,869,715

2,294,877 Stockholders' equity attributable to non-controlling interests

232

232 Total stockholders' equity

2,869,947

2,295,109 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 5,504,220

$ 4,638,671

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



Six Months Ended February 28, (in thousands)

2022

2021 Cash flows from (used by) operating activities:







Net earnings

$ 616,203

$ 130,450 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to cash flows from (used by) operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

82,360

83,372 Stock-based compensation

25,870

21,758 Deferred income taxes and other long-term taxes

34,980

(8,129) Loss on debt extinguishment

16,052

16,841 Asset impairments

1,228

4,068 Other

835

(105) Amortization of acquired unfavorable contract backlog

—

(3,032) Net gain on disposals of assets and other

(274,082)

(5,481) Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(449,078)

(238,539) Net cash flows from operating activities

54,368

1,203 Cash flows from (used by) investing activities:







Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment and other

309,563

20,338 Capital expenditures

(191,562)

(87,688) Proceeds from insurance

3,081

— Net cash flows from (used by) investing activities

121,082

(67,350) Cash flows from (used by) financing activities:







Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net

740,403

296,250 Repayments of long-term debt

(313,174)

(357,792) Debt extinguishment costs

(13,642)

(13,051) Debt issuance costs

(2,977)

(1,124) Proceeds from accounts receivable facilities

190,730

8,848 Repayments under accounts receivable facilities

(215,196)

(8,848) Dividends

(34,011)

(28,833) Treasury stock acquired

(17,010)

— Stock issued under incentive and purchase plans, net of forfeitures

(10,719)

(4,536) Contribution from non-controlling interest

—

19 Net cash flows from (used by) financing activities

324,404

(109,067) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(1,283)

(419) Increase (decrease) in cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents

498,571

(175,633) Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

501,129

544,964 Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 999,700

$ 369,331









Supplemental information:







Cash paid for income taxes

$ 133,194

$ 48,757 Cash paid for interest

$ 24,916

$ 34,094









Noncash activities:







Liabilities related to additions of property, plant and equipment

$ 35,781

$ 16,252









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 846,587

$ 367,347 Restricted cash

153,113

1,984 Total cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents

$ 999,700

$ 369,331

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

This press release contains financial measures not derived in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measure are provided below.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, core EBITDA from continuing operations and adjusted earnings from continuing operations are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per diluted share is defined as adjusted earnings from continuing operations on a diluted per share basis.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as alternatives for, the most directly comparable measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. However, we believe that the non-GAAP financial measures provide relevant and useful information to management, investors, analysts, creditors and other interested parties in our industry as they allow: (i) comparison of our earnings to those of our competitors; (ii) a supplemental measure of our underlying business operational performance; and (iii) the assessment of period-to-period performance trends. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate financial performance and set target benchmarks for annual and long-term cash incentive performance plans.

A reconciliation of earnings from continuing operations to adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations and core EBITDA from continuing operations is provided below:



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) 2/28/2022

11/30/2021

8/31/2021

5/31/2021

2/28/2021

2/28/2022

2/28/2021 Earnings from continuing operations $ 383,314

$ 232,889

$ 152,313

$ 130,408

$ 66,233

$ 616,203

$ 130,144 Interest expense 12,011

11,035

11,659

11,965

14,021

23,046

28,280 Income taxes 126,432

28,872

40,444

38,175

20,941

155,304

42,534 Depreciation and amortization 41,134

41,226

42,437

41,804

41,573

82,360

83,372 Amortization of acquired unfavorable contract backlog —

—

(1,495)

(1,508)

(1,509)

—

(3,032) Asset impairments 1,228

—

2,439

277

474

1,228

4,068 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 564,119

314,022

247,797

221,121

141,733

878,141

285,366 Non-cash equity compensation 16,251

9,619

8,119

13,800

12,696

25,870

21,758 Acquisition and integration related costs and other —

3,165

—

—

—

3,165

— Gain on sale of assets (273,315)

—

—

(4,457)

(5,877)

(273,315)

(5,877) Loss on debt extinguishment 16,052

—

—

—

16,841

16,052

16,841 Facility closure —

—

—

—

5,694

—

10,908 Labor cost government refund —

—

—

—

—

—

(1,348) Core EBITDA from continuing operations $ 323,107

$ 326,806

$ 255,916

$ 230,464

$ 171,087

$ 649,913

$ 327,648

A reconciliation of earnings from continuing operations to adjusted earnings from continuing operations is provided below:



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) 2/28/2022

11/30/2021

8/31/2021

5/31/2021

2/28/2021

2/28/2022

2/28/2021 Earnings from continuing operations $ 383,314

$ 232,889

$ 152,313

$ 130,408

$ 66,233

$ 616,203

$ 130,144 Gain on sale of assets (273,315)

—

—

(4,457)

(5,877)

(273,315)

(5,877) Loss on debt extinguishment 16,052

—

—

—

16,841

16,052

16,841 Asset impairments 1,228

—

2,439

277

474

1,228

4,068 Acquisition and integration related costs and other —

3,165

—

—

—

3,165

— Facility closure —

—

—

—

5,694

—

10,908 Labor cost government refund —

—

—

—

—

—

(1,348) Total adjustments (pre-tax) $ (256,035)

$ 3,165

$ 2,439

$ (4,180)

$ 17,132

$ (252,870)

$ 24,592



























Tax items

























International restructuring —

(36,237)

—

—

—

(36,237)

— Related tax effects on adjustments 60,274

(665)

(512)

878

(3,598)

59,609

(5,191) Total tax items $ 60,274

$ (36,902)

$ (512)

$ 878

$ (3,598)

$ 23,372

$ (5,191) Adjusted earnings from continuing operations $ 187,553

$ 199,152

$ 154,240

$ 127,106

$ 79,767

$ 386,705

$ 149,545 Earnings from continuing operations per diluted share $ 3.12

$ 1.90

$ 1.24

$ 1.07

$ 0.54

$ 5.02

$ 1.07 Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per diluted share $ 1.53

$ 1.62

$ 1.26

$ 1.04

$ 0.66

$ 3.15

$ 1.23

