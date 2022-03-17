Givex Installs Technology into Milestones Restaurants

Part of Givex platform rollout into 650 Foodtastic restaurants across 21 brands

TORONTO, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Givex Information Technology Group Ltd. ("Givex") (TSX: GIVX) is very happy to announce the successful installation of its leading-edge restaurant technology platform in 40 Milestones restaurants Canada-wide. With this latest round of installations, Givex has implemented its end-to-end technology solution in more than a third of Foodtastic's 650 restaurants across 21 brands.

Today, 40 Milestones restaurants in B.C., Alberta, Ontario and New Brunswick use a full suite of Givex technology, including point-of-sale (POS), kitchen display, gift card and payment systems in addition to an online ordering app. Notably, the installations were completed in less than two months despite the challenges of the holiday season, winter weather and supply chain issues.

"We are happy that Foodtastic selected Givex as its restaurant technology platform," said Mo Chaar, Givex chief commercial officer. "The Givex platform, including GivexPOS, gift cards, online ordering and Pay@Table, provides Foodtastic with full insight into their business so they can better serve their franchisees and customers," added Chaar.

Foodtastic is a major player in the Canadian food and beverage business, with 650 restaurants across 21 brands, including Milestones, Second Cup and Pita Pit. It was Givex's technology, efficiency, service and the ability to quickly generate and provide relevant data that led Foodtastic to choose Givex as its restaurant technology partner when it decided to replace its legacy POS system.

"Givex clearly supports its clients, and we are very happy with how well the platform rollout went, especially Givex's flexibility to work with our partners to ensure our restaurants have everything they need for operations," said Gerry Kakaroubas, Foodtastic vice president of operations. "Our staff adapted to the new system very well and are excited about the overall functionality of the GivexPOS system," he continued.

About Givex

Givex (TSX: GIVX) is a global fintech company providing merchants with customer engagement, point-of-sale, and payment solutions in a single platform. We are integrated with 1000+ technology partners, creating a fully end-to-end solution that delivers powerful customer insights. Our platform is used by some of the world's largest brands, comprising approximately 113,000 locations across more than 100 countries. Learn more at givex.com.

