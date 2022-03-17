KIRKLAND'S REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2021 RESULTS

– Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results In-Line with Expectations –

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirkland's, Inc. (Nasdaq: KIRK) ("Kirkland's" or the "Company"), a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings, announced financial results for the 13 and 52-week periods ended January 29, 2022.

Q4 2021 Highlights

Comparable sales declined 8.5%.

GAAP EPS of $0.91 and adjusted EPS of $0.84 , which included over $0.70 of year-over-year incremental freight cost.

Repurchased $7.5 million of shares in the quarter .

Ended the year with a cash balance of $25.0 million , no outstanding debt and total liquidity of $99.7 million .

Fiscal Year 2021 Highlights

Grew net sales by 2.7% with comparable sales increasing 5.6%.

Increased furniture sales by $3.9 million , or 4.9% with average ticket growth of 25.6%.

Grew gross profit margin by 200 basis points with over 500 basis points, or $30 million of year-over-year incremental freight cost.

GAAP EPS of $1.51 and adjusted EPS of $1.40 increased 34.8% and 47.4%, respectively, and marked Kirkland's most profitable year in over ten years despite increasing freight and labor costs and inventory challenges.

Adjusted EBITDA improved by 12.3% to $47.8 million .

Repurchased $37.3 million of shares in the fiscal year, or 13% of Kirkland's outstanding shares.

Opened four new stores and closed 16 to end the year with 361 stores.

Management Commentary

"Despite fiscal 2021 being an unpredictable year, I'm very proud of what our team was able to accomplish within our transformation strategy," said Steve "Woody" Woodward, president and CEO of Kirkland's. "As we've previously disclosed, the fourth quarter's holiday shopping season had its challenges with inconsistent traffic patterns and broader supply chain constraints that impacted our financial results. However, our team executed on what we could control, and our results for the quarter and fiscal year were in-line with the expectations we laid out in December.

"So far in fiscal 2022, we've started rolling out our new furniture merchandise as we continue to evolve into a true home furnishings specialty retailer, offering high-quality, high-styled merchandise at a value price point. In fact, we held our first major furniture event in the first weeks of March, and we are pleased with the initial customer feedback we've received. With the anticipation that furniture will be one of our largest growth categories this year, we're committed to having in-home delivery in place by the end of the second quarter and launching a customer acquisition campaign in some of our flagship markets, such as Nashville and Atlanta, to further support this growth category.

"Although we are confident in our merchandise-driven shifts, we are also remaining cognizant of the current state of the macro-environment, with inflation and global geopolitical unrest being top of mind for consumers. We believe the current macro-environment has dampened near-term discretionary spending across the consumer landscape, which has negatively affected our in-store and e-commerce traffic volumes. To ensure that we don't alienate our core legacy customers with our merchandise transition during these uncertain times and as we allow our brand awareness to appropriately align with the shifts we've made, we are taking a more gradual approach to our new merchandise roll-out strategies in 2022. As a result, we are also extending the timeline in which we hope to achieve the financial targets that we've laid out.

"Overall, we firmly believe in our ability to accomplish the transformation strategy we've communicated. We have fortified our inventory position to support our furniture sales growth, we are continuing to strengthen digital capabilities to improve our omni-channel experience, we have reorganized in-store layouts to support our changing product mix, and we anticipate launching the initial phase of our rebranding to Kirkland's Home by the end of the fiscal first quarter. While we expect ongoing macro constraints to impact our profitability and traffic in the near-term, we are confident in our capabilities to execute on what we can control within our key strategic initiatives and drive shareholder value over the long-term."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net sales in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $176.2 million, with 3% fewer stores, compared to $194.9 million in the prior year quarter. Comparable same-store sales decreased 8.5%, including a 9.1% decline in e-commerce sales. The decrease was primarily driven by late-arriving holiday products that resulted in a decline in traffic and conversion in both channels.

Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $58.7 million, or 33.3% of net sales, compared to $74.0 million, or 38.0% of net sales, in the prior year quarter. The decline was primarily a result of the cost impact from global supply chain constraints, including an increase in freight costs, along with the aforementioned decline in net sales.

Operating income in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $14.0 million compared to $28.2 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease was primarily a result of the aforementioned decline in net sales and increase in freight and supply chain costs, as well as an increase in marketing expenses.

EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $18.9 million compared to $33.6 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $20.3 million compared to $34.3 million in the prior year quarter.

Net income in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $12.5 million, or $0.91 diluted earnings per share, compared to $21.1 million, or $1.39 diluted earnings per share, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $11.4 million, or $0.84 diluted earnings per share, compared to $21.5 million, or $1.42 diluted earnings per share, in the prior year quarter.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased approximately 395,000 shares for $7.5 million at an average cost of $18.92 per share.

At January 29, 2022, the Company had a cash balance of $25.0 million and total liquidity of $99.7 million, with no outstanding debt under its $75 million senior secured revolving credit facility.

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Net sales in 2021 increased 2.7% to $558.2 million, with 3% fewer stores, compared to $543.5 million in 2020. Comparable same-store sales increased 5.6%, which included a 3.3% increase in e-commerce sales. The increase was primarily due to temporary store closures in the prior year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gross profit in 2021 increased 9% to $188.4 million, or 33.8% of net sales, compared to $172.8 million, or 31.8% of net sales, in 2020. The improvement was primarily a result of the aforementioned increase in net sales.

Operating income in 2021 increased significantly to $25.3 million compared to $8.3 million in 2020. This increase was primarily driven by the aforementioned prior year temporary store closures and corresponding 2021 sales leverage, along with 2020 including a $9.4 million asset impairment charge.

EBITDA in 2021 increased 45% to $45.8 million compared to $31.5 million in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA in 2021 increased 12% to $47.8 million compared to $42.6 million in 2020.

Net income in 2021 increased 32% to $22.0 million, or $1.51 diluted earnings per share, compared to $16.6 million, or $1.12 diluted earnings per share, in 2020. Adjusted net income in 2021 increased 45% to $20.4 million, or $1.40 diluted earnings per share, compared to $14.1 million, or $0.95 diluted earnings per share, in 2020.

During fiscal 2021, the Company repurchased approximately 1.8 million shares, or 13% of the Company's outstanding shares, for $37.3 million at an average cost of $20.61 per share. As of January 29, 2022, there is $32.6 million remaining under the Company's share repurchase plan.

Strategic Initiatives and Updated Financial Targets

Kirkland's key strategic initiatives include:

Accelerating product development to reinforce quality and relevancy as the Company continues its transformation into a specialty retailer where customers are able to furnish their entire home on a budget;

Bolstering its omni-channel strategy via website enhancements, more focused marketing spend, an expanded online assortment, and an improved in-store experience;

Improving the customer experience with the Company's re-launched loyalty program, extended credit options and broadened delivery options; and

Utilizing its leaner infrastructure to be nimbler to changes in consumer preference and buying behaviors.

Kirkland's now expects a slower pace of its merchandise-driven transformation strategy due to current macro-environment conditions affecting consumer sentiment. As such, the Company is extending its timelines to achieve the financial targets for gross profit margin, EBITDA as a percentage of sales and operating income as a percentage of sales. Kirkland's updated financial targets include:

Comparable sales growth, driven by e-commerce, merchandise improvements and brick-and-mortar store productivity . The Company expects e-commerce to continue to grow as a percent of its total business to over 50% of sales. The Company also intends to focus on improving the contribution of its remaining store base, which is an integral part of its omni-channel strategy and supports improved profitability of its e-commerce sales.

Increasing gross margin by continuing with the Company's current discipline of limited promotional offers, expanding direct sourcing, improving supply chain efficiency and reducing occupancy costs . With improved merchandise quality and to support a better customer experience, the Company will continue to move towards more targeted promotions. Direct sourcing is expected to increase from approximately 36% of purchases in 2021 to 70% by 2025. With these improvements, continued efficiencies in the Company's supply chain and lower occupancy costs, Kirkland's goal is to improve its annual gross profit margin to a mid-to-high 30% range over the next two-to-three years.

Improving profitability by leveraging the leaner infrastructure with comparable sales growth . The Company believes its ideal store count should be approximately 350 stores. With approximately $45 million in annualized operating expenses eliminated from the business in 2020, the Company expects annual EBITDA as a percentage of net sales to be in the low-to-mid double-digit range in the next two-to-three years and annual operating income as a percentage of net sales to be in the high-single-digit range in the next two-to-three years.

Maintaining adequate liquidity and generating free cash flow, while continuing to invest in key strategic initiatives, and returning excess cash to Kirkland's shareholders.

The key strategic initiatives and financial targets are based on current information as of March 17, 2022, and are dependent on, among other things, consumer preferences, economic conditions and Kirkland's own successful execution of these initiatives. The information on which these initiatives and financial targets is based is subject to change, and investors are cautioned that the Company may update the initiatives and targets, or any portion thereof, at any time for any reason.

About Kirkland's, Inc.

Kirkland's, Inc. is a specialty retailer of home furnishings in the United States, currently operating 360 stores in 35 states as well as an e-commerce website, www.kirklands.com. The Company provides its customers an engaging shopping experience characterized by a curated, affordable selection of home furnishings along with inspirational design ideas. This combination of quality and stylish merchandise, value pricing and a stimulating online and store experience allows the Company's customers to furnish their home at a great value. More information can be found at www.kirklands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

KIRKLAND'S, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data)





13-Week Period Ended





January 29,



January 30,





2022



2021

Net sales

$ 176,191



$ 194,918

Cost of sales



117,529





120,907

Gross profit



58,662





74,011

Operating expenses:















Compensation and benefits



24,605





25,412

Other operating expenses



18,295





18,447

Depreciation (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of sales)



1,714





1,622

Asset impairment



—





360

Total operating expenses



44,614





45,841

Operating income



14,048





28,170

Other income, net



(21)





(17)

Income before income taxes



14,069





28,187

Income tax expense



1,617





7,103

Net income

$ 12,452



$ 21,084

Earnings per share:















Basic

$ 0.97



$ 1.48

Diluted

$ 0.91



$ 1.39

Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic



12,816





14,273

Diluted



13,623





15,196



KIRKLAND'S, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data)





52-Week Period Ended





January 29,



January 30,





2022



2021

Net sales

$ 558,180



$ 543,496

Cost of sales



369,752





370,658

Gross profit



188,428





172,838

Operating expenses:















Compensation and benefits



84,931





85,569

Other operating expenses



70,786





63,290

Depreciation (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of sales)



6,612





6,305

Asset impairment



754





9,387

Total operating expenses



163,083





164,551

Operating income



25,345





8,287

Other (income) expense, net



(24)





195

Income before income taxes



25,369





8,092

Income tax expense (benefit)



3,343





(8,547)

Net income

$ 22,026



$ 16,639

Earnings per share:















Basic

$ 1.61



$ 1.18

Diluted

$ 1.51



$ 1.12

Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic



13,670





14,159

Diluted



14,615





14,880



KIRKLAND'S, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)





January 29,



January 30,





2022



2021

ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 25,003



$ 100,337

Inventories, net



114,029





62,083

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



10,537





8,278

Total current assets



149,569





170,698

Property and equipment, net



49,997





63,410

Operating lease right-of-use assets



124,684





147,334

Other assets



6,939





5,670

Total assets

$ 331,189



$ 387,112

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 62,535



$ 55,173

Accrued expenses



30,811





37,454

Operating lease liabilities



41,268





44,973

Total current liabilities



134,614





137,600

Operating lease liabilities



111,021





148,976

Other liabilities



4,428





5,614

Total liabilities



250,063





292,190

Net shareholders' equity



81,126





94,922

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 331,189



$ 387,112



KIRKLAND'S, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)





52-Week Period Ended





January 29,



January 30,





2022



2021

Cash flows from operating activities:















Net income

$ 22,026



$ 16,639

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:















Depreciation of property and equipment



20,431





23,256

Amortization of debt issuance costs



91





93

Impairment charge



754





9,387

Loss on disposal of property and equipment



195





87

Stock-based compensation expense



1,667





1,171

Deferred income taxes



—





1,525

Changes in assets and liabilities:















Inventories, net



(51,946)





32,591

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(1,949)





(1,654)

Accounts payable



6,455





(2,883)

Accrued expenses



(6,643)





6,803

Income taxes (refundable) payable



(310)





1,959

Operating lease assets and liabilities



(19,412)





(8,573)

Other assets and liabilities



(2,144)





(1,838)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(30,785)





78,563

Cash flows from investing activities:















Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



68





209

Capital expenditures



(7,128)





(8,698)

Net cash used in investing activities



(7,060)





(8,489)

Cash flows from financing activities:















Borrowings on revolving line of credit



—





40,000

Repayments on revolving line of credit



—





(40,000)

Debt issuance costs



—





(26)

Cash used in net share settlement of stock options and restricted stock



(379)





(60)

Proceeds received from employee stock option exercises



177





360

Employee stock purchases



—





35

Repurchase and retirement of common stock



(37,287)





(178)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(37,489)





131

Cash and cash equivalents:















Net (decrease) increase



(75,334)





70,205

Beginning of the year



100,337





30,132

End of the year

$ 25,003



$ 100,337



















Supplemental schedule of non-cash activities:















Non-cash accruals for purchases of property and equipment

$ 1,303



$ 396



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited consolidated condensed financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this earnings release and the related earnings conference call contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share. These measures are not in accordance with, and are not intended as alternatives to, GAAP financial measures. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believes that they provide useful information to analysts and investors, as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, in evaluating the Company's operational performance.

The Company defines EBITDA as net income or loss before interest, provision for income tax, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA with non-GAAP adjustments and adjusted operating income as operating income with non-GAAP adjustments. The Company defines adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share by adjusting the applicable GAAP financial measures for non-GAAP adjustments.

Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meanings prescribed by GAAP. Use of these terms may differ from similar measures reported by other companies. Each non-GAAP financial measure has its limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

The following table shows a reconciliation of operating income to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income for the 13 week and 52 week periods ended January 29, 2022 and January 30, 2021 and a reconciliation of net income and diluted earnings per share to adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share for the 13-week and 52-week periods ended January 29, 2022 and January 30, 2021:

KIRKLAND'S, INC. UNAUDITED NON-GAAP MEASURE RECONCILIATION (In thousands, except per share data)





13-Week Period Ended



52-Week Period Ended





January 29, 2022



January 30, 2021



January 29, 2022



January 30, 2021

Operating income

$ 14,048



$ 28,170



$ 25,345



$ 8,287

Depreciation and amortization



4,896





5,446





20,431





23,256

EBITDA



18,944





33,616





45,776





31,543

Non-GAAP adjustments:































Closed store and lease termination costs in cost of sales(1)



894





(440)





(738)





(1,135)

Asset impairment(2)



—





360





754





9,387

Stock-based compensation expense(3)



346





259





1,667





1,171

Severance charges(4)



68





271





361





1,161

Other costs included in operating expenses(5)



—





235





—





439

Total adjustments in operating expenses



414





1,125





2,782





12,158

Total non-GAAP adjustments



1,308





685





2,044





11,023

Adjusted EBITDA



20,252





34,301





47,820





42,566

Depreciation and amortization



4,896





5,446





20,431





23,256

Adjusted operating income

$ 15,356



$ 28,855



$ 27,389



$ 19,310



































Net income

$ 12,452



$ 21,084



$ 22,026



$ 16,639

Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax:































Closed store and lease termination costs in cost of sales(1)



676





(307)





(553)





(840)

Asset impairment(2)



(3)





21





565





6,948

Stock-based compensation expense, including tax impact(3)



201





95





628





1,177

Severance charges(4)



51





176





271





859

Other costs included in operating expenses(5)



—





170





—





325

Total adjustments in operating expenses



249





462





1,464





9,309

Tax valuation allowance(6)



(1,982)





(1,748)





(2,501)





1,292

CARES Act - net operating loss carry back(7)



—





2,052





—





(12,276)

Total non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax



(1,057)





459





(1,590)





(2,515)

Adjusted net income

$ 11,395



$ 21,543



$ 20,436



$ 14,124



































Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.91



$ 1.39



$ 1.51



$ 1.12

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 0.84



$ 1.42



$ 1.40



$ 0.95



































Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



13,623





15,196





14,615





14,880



(1) Costs associated with closed stores and lease termination costs, including gains on lease terminations, amounts paid to third parties for rent reduction negotiations and lease termination fees paid to landlords for store closings. (2) Asset impairment charges include both right-of-use asset and property and equipment impairment charges. (3) Stock-based compensation expense includes amounts expensed related to equity incentive plans. (4) Severance charges include expenses related to severance agreements. This also includes permanent store closure compensation costs. (5) Other costs include executive transition costs and lease negotiation fees associated with a reduction in corporate rent. (6) To remove the impact of the change in the Company's valuation allowance against deferred tax assets. (7) To remove the impact of the income tax benefit recorded in fiscal 2020 related to the carry back of fiscal 2019 and estimated fiscal 2020 federal net operating losses to prior periods as permitted under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

