Ribbon Showcases Comprehensive Communications and Data Network Transformation Portfolio at Enterprise Connect

Featured demonstrations include certified solutions for Microsoft Teams, Zoom Phone and cloud contact center migrations

PLANO, Texas and ORLANDO, Fla., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP Optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that it would be exhibiting both in-person and virtually at Enterprise Connect, taking place March 21-23 in Orlando.

(PRNewsfoto/Ribbon Communications) (PRNewswire)

Ribbon will demonstrate solutions and services that enable large enterprises to accelerate their move to the cloud for secure communications and digital transformation. The featured portfolio includes solutions for Microsoft Teams, Zoom Phone, and cloud contact center migrations, total communications security, and enhanced analytics.

"Ribbon helps solve the challenges enterprises and industry verticals face when modernizing their voice and data networks, providing end-users with secure access to communications applications from anywhere. Additionally, our analytics solution makes it easy to manage these services even when users and their UC or contact center applications are outside of the enterprise's direct control." said David Hogan, Ribbon's Vice President Growth Segments. "We are looking forward to showcasing our extensive portfolio of Microsoft Teams and Zoom Phone certified voice and security communications solutions, which are already deployed in many enterprise networks around the world."

"Ribbon supports some of the world's largest and most complex enterprise networks and contact centers in a wide range of verticals including finance, transportation, government, healthcare and more," said Tony Scarfo, EVP and General Manager, Ribbon's Cloud and Edge Business Unit. "Our carrier-grade heritage ensures that we can meet our enterprise customers' stringent requirements and enables us to support their move to cloud-based technologies."

Ribbon will also showcase its IP Optical portfolio, ideal for large enterprises, regulated industries, and critical infrastructure sectors looking to mitigate fiber exhaustion or build ultra-high capacity private networks.

In addition, Ribbon will introduce its new no-risk bundled offer with partners Synnex and Poly, which is designed to facilitate the adoption of Microsoft Teams as an integrated communications solution.

Visit Ribbon at Booth #526.

Ribbon will also be participating in the following sessions at the conference:

Monday, March 21 st at 9 a.m. : Walter Kenrich , Sr Director, Product Line Management, will present New Issues in Team Collaboration Security at, Sr Director, Product Line Management, will present

Tuesday, March 22 nd at 3 p.m. : Walter Kenrich , Sr Director, Product Line Management, and Rich Krizan , Director of Product Management, will present Paradise by The Dashboard Light at, Sr Director, Product Line Management, and, Director of Product Management, will present

Wednesday, March 23rd at 8 a.m. : Greg Zweig , Director, Solutions Marketing, will present Not Moving to the Cloud: What Are Your Risks? at, Director, Solutions Marketing, will present

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP, and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's intelligent, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security, and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. To learn more about Ribbon, visit rbbn.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Investor Relations APAC, CALA & EMEA Press +1 (978) 614-8050 Catherine Berthier ir@rbbn.com +1 (646) 741-1974

cberthier@rbbn.com



North American Press Analyst Relations Dennis Watson Michael Cooper +1 (214) 695-2224 +1 (708) 212-6922 dwatson@rbbn.com mcooper@rbbn.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.