TuSimple to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple (Nasdaq: TSP), a global self-driving technology company based in San Diego, California, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences.

Monday, March 21, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time , management will present in a panel at the Bank of America Space , Transportation, Aviation, and Autos Research Summit (STAARS) in Park City, UT .

Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Noon, Hong Kong Time, management will present in a virtual lunch presentation at the Morgan Stanley Virtual Hong Kong Summit 2022.

Tuesday, March 29, 2022 , Hong Kong Time, management will virtually participate in the ICA 2nd Annual Future of Asia Conference.

Thursday, April 7, 2022 , Eastern Time, management will participate in Credit Suisse the Investor Landscape: Hidden Gems Conference in New York, NY .

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the Morgan Stanley Virtual Hong Kong Summit 2022, ICA 2nd Annual Future of Asia Conference, and Credit Suisse the Investor Landscape: Hidden Gems Conference. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.

About TuSimple

TuSimple is a global autonomous driving technology company headquartered in San Diego, California, with operations in Arizona, Texas, Europe, and China. Founded in 2015, TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready, fully autonomous (SAE Level 4) driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks. TuSimple aims to transform the $4 trillion global truck freight industry through the company's leading AI technology, which makes it possible for trucks to drive safely autonomously, operate nearly continuously, and reduce fuel consumption by 10%+ relative to manually driven trucks. Global achievements include the world's first fully autonomous, 'driver-out' semi-truck run on open public roads, and development of the world's first Autonomous Freight Network (AFN). Visit us at www.tusimple.com .

