HEALTH CAROUSEL WINS BEST OF STAFFING AWARDS FOR CLIENT & TALENT SATISFACTION

CINCINNATI, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Carousel, one of the nation's fastest growing and most respected providers of healthcare staffing and workforce solutions, announce that they have won the Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for providing superior service to their clients and candidates.

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and talent. On average, clients of winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

Health Carousel brands received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 82.4% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry's average of 41%.

Health Carousel Travel Nursing received satisfaction scores of 9 out of 10 from 83.9% of their nurses, significantly higher than the industry's average of 40%.

Health Carousel Locum Tenens brands received satisfaction scores of 9 out of 10 from 87.1% of their physicians & advanced practice providers, significantly higher than the industry's average of 40%.

"Success requires listening and taking action," said Erik Schumann, Chief Operating Officer of Health Carousel. "The positive survey results are direct and critical feedback from our clients and candidates. They illustrate our commitment to the healthcare professionals' wellbeing and the customers we serve, especially the heroes who have been on the front lines and at bedsides during COVID."

By delivering highly qualified healthcare professionals across a range of in-demand healthcare professions, as well as strategic clinical, MSP and workforce solutions, Health Carousel is helping America's hospitals to serve their communities and fulfilling their vision to ensure every patient in the United States of America has access to a qualified healthcare professional, when and where they are needed. To date, Health Carousel has impacted more than 8.5 million patient lives.

"Winners of the 2022 Best of Staffing award have demonstrated their commitment to delivering exceptional service, even as Covid-19 has forced them to reimagine and rebuild their approach to business," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have kept the client, talent, and employee experience at the heart of their business strategy, and it's my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2022 Best of Staffing winners alongside feedback from their actual clients on ClearlyRated.com!"

ABOUT HEALTH CAROUSEL

Health Carousel is a total talent management company with a leading portfolio of workforce solutions and healthcare staffing solutions including travel nursing, locum tenens, and international healthcare providers.

In 2021, Health Carousel was recognized by Staffing Industry Analyst's (SIA) as one of the fastest-growing U.S. staffing firms, the 179th largest healthcare staffing company in the nation, and was listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America list for the fifth consecutive year.

For more information about Health Carousel visit www.healthcarousel.com or contact pr@healthcarousel.com.

