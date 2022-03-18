New York Community Bancorp, Inc., Launches New Spanish Website with TransPerfect's GlobalLink Technology

NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced the launch of the New York Community Bancorp, Inc., (NYCB) New York Community Bank and My Banking Direct websites in Spanish. The new sites meet the rising service needs of the bank's Spanish-speaking customer base and were created with TransPerfect's GlobalLink OneLink® solution, which simplifies the process of building, launching, and maintaining multilingual websites.

NYCB chose TransPerfect after evaluating multiple options as part of the company's community outreach plan. The bank's strategy depended in part on delivering exceptional customer service to Spanish-speaking customers throughout its five-state footprint.

TransPerfect's GlobalLink OneLink technology enabled NYCB to seamlessly launch and maintain customer-oriented and targeted content, with minimal support required from IT and project management teams, resulting in cost and time savings.

OneLink automates the process of translating and releasing websites. Beyond no internal IT burden and nothing to install for the client, OneLink also requires virtually no internal project management time. Organizations running OneLink can launch new multilingual websites in as little as 30 days and automate the maintenance required to keep multilingual versions in sync with their source language site.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "NYCB is building trust and credibility by offering an exceptional customer experience for its Spanish-speaking customers. We applaud these engagement efforts and look forward to helping them grow."

About New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

Based in Hicksville, NY, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a leading producer of multi-family loans on non-luxury, rent-regulated apartment buildings in New York City, and the parent of New York Community Bank. At December 31, 2021, the Company reported assets of $59.5 billion, loans of $45.7 billion, deposits of $35.1 billion, and stockholders' equity of $7.0 billion.

Reflecting our growth through a series of acquisitions, the Company operates 237 branches through eight local divisions, each with a history of service and strength: Queens County Savings Bank, Roslyn Savings Bank, Richmond County Savings Bank, Roosevelt Savings Bank, and Atlantic Bank in New York; Garden State Community Bank in New Jersey; Ohio Savings Bank in Ohio; and AmTrust Bank in Florida and Arizona.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

