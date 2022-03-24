SOUTHWEST AIRLINES TAKES OFF INTO NEW ERA AT DENVER INTERNATIONAL WITH NEW TECHNICAL OPERATIONS HANGAR FACILITY

Southwest Airlines opens new $100 million maintenance facility as it lays foundation to support long-term growth, vision, and bringing more Mile High Heart to the Denver community

DALLAS, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today is celebrating the completion of a major infrastructure investment to support its long-term vision for its Denver operation with the opening of a new Technical Operations complex at Denver International Airport (DEN). The nearly three-year, $100 million, 130,000 square foot project includes a large aircraft maintenance hangar and room for offices, training, and warehousing to support the carrier's Technical Operations Team; and represents Southwest's® continued commitment to Denver by bringing more job opportunities to the community.

"As we continue to grow and welcome more Customers at Denver International Airport, we're laser-focused on the work that happens behind-the-scenes that enables us to provide a great Customer experience," said Mike Van de Ven, Southwest Airlines' President & Chief Operating Officer. "This new hangar facility is a critical investment that supports our commitment to maintaining a safe, reliable fleet so we can connect our Denver Customers to the people and the places that matter most in their lives."

The new hangar adds an important location within Southwest's network to support scheduled, overnight maintenance of its fleet of nearly 730 Boeing 737 aircraft*. The facility includes:

A 130,000 square-foot hangar with offices, a training area, warehouse space, and maintenance shops;

Space inside the hangar for three Boeing 737s and room for eight additional 737s outdoors;

And serves as the new home for Southwest's more than 100 Denver-based Technical Operations Employees.

The Technical Operations Team will begin moving into the facility in the coming weeks. The hangar joins six other Southwest Airlines® aircraft maintenance hangars located throughout the country including Atlanta, Chicago (Midway), Dallas (Love Field), Houston (Hobby), Orlando, and Phoenix.

"We're excited to see Southwest Airlines continue to invest in our community and bring high-paying jobs to the region," said Mayor Michael B. Hancock. "Southwest's support, both at the airport and throughout our city, is what makes Denver a top place to live and work, as well as make it attractive for both business and leisure travelers to come visit the Mile High City."

"Swinerton is grateful to have been a part of the Southwest Airlines Technical Operations Complex Team as the general contractor, working alongside industry experts to bring this state-of-of-the-art hangar from conception to completion," said John Spight, Vice President of Swinerton's Colorado Division. "We are thrilled to have helped Southwest complete one of the few capital improvement projects it continued with during the pandemic, and to join forces with Southwest as it expands across the nation."

Supporting More Growth at DEN

Southwest Airlines will begin moving into the first gates of a 16-gate expansion project on the C concourse within the next few months. Once completed, Southwest will have the ability to use up to 40 gates, the most gates it has at any airport it serves.

With the anticipated growth in the coming years, the airline is doing preliminary work to build larger spaces for its Provisioning, Ground Support Equipment, and Cargo Teams. It is also creating an expanded People Department at DEN, which will support the airline's robust recruiting efforts. Today, the airline is one of the largest employers in the city with nearly 5,000 People based in Denver. To learn more about career opportunities at Southwest Airlines in Denver and throughout its network, visit careers.southwestair.com.

