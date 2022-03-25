BairesDev wins the Business Intelligence Group's 2022 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award

The award recognizes BairesDev's AI-based algorithm, which personalizes the team-building requirements of clients in a fast and effective way and achieves 91% customer satisfaction.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Intelligence Group™ today announced that BairesDev, a leading technology solutions company, is a winner in its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Excellence Awards program.

The award highlights the company's efforts to build new tools, solve real challenges, and create a dynamic project environment through AI. In this context, BairesDev presented Staffing Hero™, a fast and effective solution that uses AI-based algorithms to mobilize the top 1% talent to build personalized teams tailored specifically to each client's needs.

"Staffing Hero™ completely redefined our recruitment and team-building efforts, which has elevated the quality of our services and the value we provide to our clients," said Nacho De Marco, CEO, and Founder of BairesDev. "It is a testament to what AI can achieve, so we're thrilled that the Business Intelligence Group has honored it with this award."

"We are so proud to name BairesDev as a winner in our inaugural Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer for the Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that BairesDev was using AI to improve the lives of their customers and employees. Congratulations to the entire team!"

BairesDev will continue to identify the highest level engineers working in software development through Staffing Hero™, a solution that allows adapting to clients' demands through artificial intelligence.

About BairesDev

BairesDev is a leading Nearshore Technology Solutions company that architects and engineers scalable and high-performing software solutions to meet all kinds of business challenges. Using its deep tech expertise and cross-industry experience, BairesDev evolves digital transformation into digital acceleration. The ultimate goal is to create lasting value throughout the entire digital transformation journey. With 5,000+ seasoned engineers in 36 countries, BairesDev provides time zone aligned services to empower Fortune 500 companies and leading brands. Working for clients like Google, Rolls-Royce, Johnson & Johnson, Pinterest, and ViacomCBS, the company has been reimagining the tech landscape for over a decade.

For more information, please visit https://www.bairesdev.com

Additional information about Artificial Intelligence Awards here: https://www.bintelligence.com/artificial-intelligence-excellence-awards

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

