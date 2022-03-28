InventHelp Presents Social Distancing Costume (AVT-103)

PITTSBURGH, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there needs to be a way to still allow individuals to enjoy Halloween after this pandemic," said the inventor from Snyder, Texas. "I thought of this idea to provide some humor and still allow trick-or-treaters to engage in the fun, while also practicing social distancing."

He created the COVID 19 COSTUME that fulfills the need for a unique Halloween costume that would provide a degree of humor and levity in these stressful times. This costume enhances safety during Halloween and allows trick-or-treaters to engage in social distancing. This will help individuals maintain a safe distance from an individual who is handing out candy during the holiday.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-AVT-103, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

