Breville Launches the Joule™ Oven Air Fryer Pro, its First Smart Connected Oven Giving the Consumer the Tools to Nail it the First Time and Every Time

Breville Launches the Joule™ Oven Air Fryer Pro, its First Smart Connected Oven Giving the Consumer the Tools to Nail it the First Time and Every Time

Meet The Joule™ in Breville's Countertop Crown

TORRANCE, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Breville , an iconic global brand that delivers trusted kitchen appliances rooted in innovation and design, announces the launch of the Joule™ Oven Air Fryer Pro with the Joule Oven App; the company's first smart connected oven paired with an impressive digital library of video-guided recipes and content from culinary pioneers around the world (download here and here ).

The Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro and Joule Oven App are the combined innovation of Breville's award-winning product design and ChefSteps' supreme digital capabilities with the unified vision of making an everyday chef out of everybody. Breville's and ChefSteps' joint passion for product innovation and commitment to making home cooking accessible (and delicious), have been the driving force behind this launch.

The Joule Oven App will be home to an ever-growing library of carefully tested, adapted, and documented recipes from not only Breville and its Webby-award-winning ChefSteps team, but also from a roster of unparalleled epicurean talent. Prominent chefs such as Carla Lalli Music, Nik Sharma, Gregory Gourdet, Eric Adjepong, Carolina Gelen and Claudette Zepeda will be delivering recipes, along with partner recipes adapted for the oven from Williams-Sonoma, Serious Eats, New York Times Cooking and America's Test Kitchen.

Each and every recipe has step-by-step visual instructions paired with just the right element settings, to provide truly accessible and interactive cooking experiences. Home cooks can create full recipes on Autopilot, as the Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro automatically switches modes and functions at different cooking phases for a virtually hands-free experience and fool-proof, professional-quality results.

The app also includes Progress Monitoring, Tips & Tricks, and Voice Activation Connect through Alexa or Google Voice Assistant for when you are multitasking and on the go.

"The Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro and Joule Oven App combine Breville's long-standing leadership in countertop ovens with ChefSteps' expertise in smart connected products and award-winning culinary content," noted Catherine Ruspino, Breville's Global General Manager, Cooking. "It pairs two powerhouses in product innovation and cooking and we're thrilled to be bringing this dynamic experience to home cooks, allowing them to nail it every time."

ChefSteps and Joule Co-founder Grant Crilly said, "Delivering the next generation of connected cooking is something that only Breville and ChefSteps can do. The Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro is the perfect culmination of our combined deep experience in product design, recipes, content, and cooking and I'm so proud to be a part of the team that has brought it to life. It's game changing for home cooks everywhere and I can't wait to see what our community will create."

The Joule™ Oven Air Fryer Pro is available now at Breville and Williams-Sonoma . Retail starts at $499.95.

About The Joule™ Oven Air Fryer Pro:

Connected Cooking with the Joule Oven App: Guided Cooks, Joule Autopilot, Progress Monitoring, Tips & Tricks and Voice Activation

Precision Cooking with the Element iQ® System: A cooking technology that adjusts the power of the heating elements to cook food more evenly and quickly

13 Smart Oven Pre-Sets: Toast, Bagel, Broil, Bake, Roast, Pizza, Proof, Air Fry, Reheat, Cookies, Slow Cook, Keep Warm and Dehydrate

Convection in Air Fry Fan Speeds : To ensure fast and even baking, roasting, air frying, dehydrating, and proofing. Super convection speeds the cooking process by increasing the heat energy surrounding your food

Capacity For: 9-Slices of Toast, a 13" inch Pizza, a 9" x 13" Baking Pan, a 12-Cup Muffin Tray, a 14-Lb. Turkey

An "A Bit More" Button: Adds a bit more cooking time at the press of a button

Favorite Shortcut: With the push of a button, it recreates your favorite setting

Accessories: 13" Non-Stick Pizza Pan, 2 Heavy Duty Oven Racks, Broil Rack and Enamel Roasting Pan, Air Fry & Dehydrate Basket

About Breville

Since its inception 90 years ago, Breville has grown to become an iconic global brand, delivering kitchen products to more than 70 countries around the globe. The company goes to market as the Sage Appliances brand in Europe, and as the Breville brand in the rest of the world. Breville has enhanced people's lives through the delivery of brilliant innovation and thoughtful design based on deep consumer insights, empowering people to do things more impressively or easily than they'd thought possible in their own home and ultimately allowing them to Master Every Moment.

Breville.com

Media Inquiries

Rachael Calmas

PR & Partnerships Manager, Mission

617-823-0334

rachael@thisismission.com

Courtesy of Breville (PRNewswire)

Courtesy of Breville (PRNewswire)

Courtesy of Breville (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Breville USA