Contrast Security Partners With Red Hat OpenShift To Introduce Cloud-Native CI/CD Automation

LOS ALTOS, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security ( Contrast ), the leader in code security that empowers developers to secure-as-they code, today announced its partnership with Red Hat to enable OpenShift users to deploy secure, containerized applications by integrating within native continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines. These integrations empower OpenShift users to retain the scalability of the OpenShift Container Platform, while adding automated security testing as a routine part of the software delivery process with no manual configuration or additional overhead costs.

The Contrast Secure Code Platform is available today to users leveraging the OpenShift Platform.

These integrations were a joint effort between Contrast and Red Hat to ensure security is embedded as a core component of the software delivery value stream. Contrast continuously monitors customers' OpenShift applications at runtime to deliver the most actionable results without requiring AppSec teams to waste hundreds of hours validating results and causing delays for developers.

"Unfortunately many organizations lack the means to implement scalable security gates within their CI/CD pipelines which translates to insecure code being shipped across distributed cloud environments. Our partnership with Red Hat OpenShift ensures that these teams can now drive their DevSecOps transformation with automation at scale," said Sanjay Ramnath, Vice President of Product Management at Contrast Security. "This partnership is another component to Contrast's overall mission of ensuring developers are empowered to embed security within their environments without imposing additional work on them. We want to make security a value-add for everyone."

Contrast and Red Hat OpenShift integrations enable users to benefit from the following capabilities:

Source-to-Image Deployment: Cloud developers can embed Contrast's Assess and Protect agents into their source code image to ensure continuous vulnerability detection with runtime context and ensure their apps are protected from targeted attacks in production.

CI/CD Jenkins Pipelines: AppSec teams can trigger automated security tests within native Jenkins pipelines and ensure security policy gates are established to ensure no vulnerabilities are shipped to production.

OpenShift Pipelines via Tekton: Contrast provides OpenShift users with automated tasks that can be used to create repeatable pipeline templates within the OpenShift Pipeline environment. APIs provided by the Contrast Secure Coding Platform help initiate automated vulnerability scanning at build time and instrument security telemetry within the application prior to deployment.

The Contrast Secure Code Platform is available today to users leveraging the OpenShift Platform with support for Java, .NET, and Node.js applications. For more information about the Red Hat OpenShift partnership and other Contrast Platform integrations, visit www.contrastsecurity.com/integration .

Contrast Security secures the code that global business relies on. It is the industry's most modern and comprehensive Code Security Platform, removing security roadblock inefficiencies and empowering enterprise developers to write and release secure application code faster. Embedding code analysis and attack prevention directly into software with instrumentation, the Contrast platform automatically detects vulnerabilities while developers write code, eliminates false positives, and provides context-specific how-to-fix guidance for easy and fast vulnerability remediation. Doing so enables application and development teams to collaborate more effectively and to innovate faster while accelerating digital transformation initiatives. This is why a growing number of the world's largest private and public sector organizations rely on Contrast to secure their applications in development and extend protection to cloud and on-premise applications in production.

