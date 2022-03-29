IM Cannabis Reschedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Conference Call to Thursday, March 31 at 9:00 a.m. ET

TORONTO and GLIL YAM, Israel, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IM Cannabis Corp. (the "Company" or "IM Cannabis") (CSE: IMCC, NASDAQ: IMCC), a leading medical and adult-use recreational cannabis company with operations in Israel, Canada, and Germany, has rescheduled the release of its operational and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, to before market open on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session from participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q4 and Full Year 2021 Conference Call

Date: Thursday, March 31, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern time (6:00 a.m. Pacific time)

U.S./Canada Dial-in: 1-855-327-6837

Israel Dial-in: 1-809-458-327

Germany Dial-in: : 0-800-180-1954

International Dial-in: 1-631-891-4304

Conference ID: 10018676

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through Thursday, April 28, 2022. To listen, call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or Canada or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally and enter replay pin number 10018676. A recording of the conference call will also be available on the events & presentations section of the IM Cannabis investor relations website linked here.

About IM Cannabis Corp.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ: IMCC, CSE: IMCC) is a leading international cannabis company providing premium products to medical patients and adult-use recreational consumers. IM Cannabis is one of the very few companies with operations in Israel, Germany and Canada, the three largest federally legal markets. The ecosystem created through its international operations leverages the Company's unique data-driven perspective and product supply chain globally. With its commitment to responsible growth and financial prudence and ability to operate within the strictest regulatory environments, the Company has quickly become one of the leading cultivators and distributors of high-quality cannabis globally.

The IM Cannabis ecosystem operates in Israel through its commercial relationship with Focus Medical Herbs Ltd. ("Focus Medical"), which cultivates, imports and distributes cannabis to medical patients, leveraging years of proprietary data and patient insights. The Company also operates medical cannabis retail pharmacies, online platforms, distribution centres and logistical hubs through IMC Holdings in Israel that enable the safe delivery and quality control of IM Cannabis products throughout the entire value chain. In Germany, the IM Cannabis ecosystem operates through Adjupharm GmbH ("Adjupharm"), where it also distributes cannabis to pharmacies serving medical cannabis patients. In Canada, IM Cannabis operates through Trichome Financial Corp. and its subsidiaries, Trichome JWC Acquisition Corp. d/b/a JWC and MYM Nutraceuticals Inc., where it cultivates and processes cannabis for the adult-use market at its Ontario, Nova Scotia and Quebec facilities under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.

