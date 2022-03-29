Logik.io Relocates to Highland Park with Intentions to Double Workforce by 2023

Creator of Commerce Logic Engine technology gains momentum, makes plans for continued rapid customer growth in coming year

CHICAGO, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Logik.io, the creators of Commerce Logic Engine technology powering eCommerce and CPQ experiences, today announced the opening of its new office near Chicago. Located at 1770 First St., in Highland Park, IL, the space will be used to support the company's aggressive growth plans, as they plan to nearly double its headcount within the next year.

Logik.io (PRNewswire)

Logik.io has rapidly expanded its customer footprint in the past year and will use the new office as a space to accelerate innovation and provide best-in-class customer training and support.

"Godard and I couldn't be more proud of Logik.io's achievements during our first year in business," said Christopher Shutts , co-founder and CEO of Logik.io. "In just this year, we've built a best-in-class category-defining product, assembled an amazing team and built a really impressive base of customers. The new office both supports our plans for continued rapid growth and enhances a company culture that embraces both innovation and collaboration."

Founded by Shutts, who started BigMachines (acquired by Oracle in 2013), and G2's Godard Abel, Logik.io currently has 25 employees, 17 living in the Chicago area. The company plans on increasing its employee count by at least 75% in the next year, resulting in the need for a larger space that has flexible working options for everyone.

A top priority for Logik.io's hiring needs in the next year is expanding the product and engineering teams. These groups will especially benefit from the new office's space since the multiple collaborative areas will help accelerate product development and innovation.

"Our product and engineering teams have been an essential part of our growth this past year and will be for years to come," said Fazal Gupta , Co-founder and VP of Product Management & Architecture of Logik.io. "This move is a monumental step in propelling our people and technology, giving us a more collaborative and flexible environment for our teams to innovate regularly, and will allow us to continue building our category-defining solution."

This news follows Logik.io's recent partnership with Threekit , the leading 3D Visual Commerce Platform for brands, manufacturers and retailers, letting sales and eCommerce teams deliver faster and more engaging customer experiences. Logik.io also announced a $10 million seed funding round near the end of 2021 led by High Alpha and Salesforce Ventures.

To learn more about Logik.io and its offerings, visit logik.io .

ABOUT LOGIK.IO

Logik.io's Commerce Logic Engine helps businesses sell more effectively through their direct sales teams and digital commerce channels by consumerizing the way they sell their products with guided, flexible, and intuitive selling experiences for CPQ and eCommerce. Logik.io's headless engine governs the logic, rules, and recommendations that direct how products can and should be configured and sold, making even the most sophisticated products simple to sell, allowing teams to sell more, sell faster, and maintain less.

Logik.io was founded by a proven team with decades of experience in the sales technology space and is backed by High Alpha and Salesforce Ventures. Learn more at logik.io.

CONTACT:

Kate Ryan

BLASTmedia for Logik.io

317.806.1900 ext. 153

740.525.7433

kate_ryan@blastmedia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Logik.io