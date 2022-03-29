Mars Teams Up with Milk Bar's Christina Tosi to Create 100 Limited-Edition Cookies Inspired by Latest Innovation, M&M'S Crunchy Cookie

Beloved Baker and Iconic M&M'S Brand Celebrate New M&M'S Crunchy Cookie with One-Time-Only Cookie Drop

NEWARK, N.J., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the anticipated release of M&M'S® Crunchy Cookie, the iconic Mars candy brand is partnering with one of America's most beloved cookie creators, Milk Bar's Christina Tosi, to release 100, one-time-only cookies hand-baked by the celebrated baker as part of a limited cookie drop.

"Thinking up new and never-before-heard-of desserts is what I love to do, so the opportunity to develop a Mars cookie inspired by the new M&M'S Crunchy Cookie candies was a real treat," said Christina Tosi, Founder & CEO of Milk Bar. "The texture and crunch of M&M'S Crunchy Cookie is so unique, it was important to me that I designed the M&M'S x Christina Tosi Crunchy Cookie crunchy cookie to include layers of crunch to mimic the M&M'S candy, so that each bite offers the ultimate crunchy cookie experience."

Inspired by the new M&M'S Crunchy Cookie innovation from Mars, the limited run M&M'S x Christina Tosi Crunchy Cookie crunchy cookie features a vanilla cookie base studded with M&M'S Crunchy Cookie candies in the center, surrounded by none other than, mini, crispy, chocolate chip cookies.

Beginning today, fans can scan the QR code on M&M'S Crunchy Cookie packs or visit MMS.com to sign up to be notified when the limited-run of M&M'S x Christina Tosi Crunchy Cookie crunchy cookies drop. M&M'S will announce when the drop goes live via social and by emailing those who opted-in to be notified via pre-registration. The window to claim a cookie will only be open for a limited time and will be based on a first come, first served basis.

To further support the M&M'S purpose, which promises to use the power of fun to include everyone, with a goal of increasing the sense of belonging for 10 million people around the world by 2025, M&M'S will donate $10,000 on behalf of the M&M'S x Christina Tosi partnership to support the students of Food and Finance High School, NYC's only culinary-focused public high school, via the Food Education Fund, a nonprofit organization that leverages experiential learning to prepare and empower culinary arts students to continue their education and cultivate sustainable careers.

"M&M'S and Mars have long been committed to creating all kinds of colorful fun," said Allison Miazga-Bedrick, Senior Brand Director at Mars Wrigley. "Celebrating the new M&M'S Crunchy Cookie flavor with a one-time-only, limited cookie drop together with Christina Tosi allows us to invite our Mars fans to get in on the fun and experience something unlike anything we've done before. M&M'S is a brand that believes fun is the most powerful way to help people feel that they belong, so Mars is thrilled to offer more moments of fun to our fans as we celebrate the launch of M&M'S Crunchy Cookie."

Those who miss getting their hands on the M&M'S x Christina Tosi Crunchy Cookie crunchy cookies can still get in on the fun by opting in to receive the recipe via email, so they can make the tasty treat at home, sharing a moment of fun with friends and family. Fans can also tune into Christina Tosi's weekly Bake Club on Monday, April 4 at 2PM ET on her Instagram (@christinatosi) as she takes viewers through the step-by-step creation of the M&M'S x Christina Tosi Crunchy Cookie crunchy cookies.

M&M'S Crunchy Cookie flavor features a great-tasting crunchy center, covered in delicious milk chocolate, all wrapped in a colorful candy shell. The product is available nationwide and on MMS.com in Single (1.35 ounces), Share (2.83 ounces) and Sharing Stand Up Pouch (7.4 ounces) sizes. Prices range from $0.89 to $3.49.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and petcare products and services, we employ 133,000 dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. With $40 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA®, and 5™; and take care of half of the world's pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses, including AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, and VCA™.

We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper as well. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive. The Mars Compass, inspired by the Economics of Mutuality, is used to measure the company's progress in service of its purpose; The world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today.

The new M&M’S Crunchy Cookie - featuring a crunchy center, covered in delicious milk chocolate and wrapped in a colorful, candy shell – is now available nationwide (PRNewswire)

