RG Check accreditation is an essential tool in Ontario's igaming consumer protection strategy

World-leading accreditation program administered by Responsible Gambling Council now part of all agreements with igaming operators

TORONTO, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Responsible Gambling Council (RGC) is pleased to announce that its RG Check Accreditation Program has been embedded into the requirements for all igaming operators entering the Ontario marketplace by iGaming Ontario (iGO).

RGC applauds the Ontario government, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) and iGO for its clear commitment to ensuring responsible gambling is at the core of the launch on April 4, 2022.

"RG Check is a clear and tangible signal of the government's commitment to making public protection and sustainable play a priority and a key part of creating a culture of responsible gambling here in Ontario," said Shelley White, CEO, RGC. "RG Check is a leading responsible gambling accreditation that is used by jurisdictions around the world. The RG Check symbol is a demonstration to all that the operator is committed to and has strong gambling safeguards in place."

The RG Check program, which is already used by land-based casinos in Ontario, will ensure the highest standards of responsible gambling will be maintained when new igaming operators enter the Ontario market. RG Check was originally developed by RGC in 2010 in consultation with policy makers, operators, players and people with lived experience of gambling harm. The RG Check accreditation process helps gambling venues and igaming sites evaluate, monitor and manage all aspects of their RG strategy and operations.

"The RG Check team is excited to make a contribution to a comprehensive RG framework with clear, evidence-based and impactful player protection measures that minimize potential harms associated with gambling" said Tracy Parker, Director, Standards and Accreditation, RGC. "A consistent accreditation program for all operators will help ensure a common approach to monitoring and assessment and provide a fair and transparent process. The collaborative approach of RG Check will help support continuous improvement in Ontario."

"We are extremely pleased to be partnering with RGC on this initiative," said Martha Otton, Executive Director of iGaming Ontario. "The RG Check program is comprised of nine standards and 48 criteria that measure the scope and effectiveness of operators' RG programming in areas such as site and product design, marketing communications and assisting players who may be experiencing harm from gambling. This allows Ontarians to play with confidence."

As Ontario prepares for the launch of its new online gambling market, RGC looks forward to continuing its collaborative work with iGO and the government on the implementation of the RG Check igaming accreditation program and on implementing additional measures, including public education campaigns, to build a world class responsible gambling framework in Ontario.

About RGC

The Responsible Gambling Council (RGC) is an independent non-profit organization dedicated to problem gambling prevention. We are committed to working with all stakeholders, including operators, regulators, players and families, to reduce the risks of gambling and provide information and resources to those who need support. To learn more visit ResponsibleGambling.org.

About iGaming Ontario

iGaming Ontario (iGO) is working collaboratively with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) and the Government of Ontario to bring world class online gambling experiences to the province in a safer environment, helping to protect consumers and provide more choice. Gaming companies (Operators) that have been successfully registered by the AGCO and have executed an operating agreement with iGO may offer their games to players in Ontario on behalf of the province. Through these relationships, gaming revenues will be shared with the Government of Ontario to be used in support of provincial priorities. To learn more, visit us at iGamingOntario.ca.

