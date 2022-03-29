ThinkCERCA Partners with NWEA

CHICAGO, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Designed by veteran teachers, National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE) authors, and nationally recognized literacy experts, ThinkCERCA is proven to help students achieve two years of reading growth in one school year.

ThinkCERCA includes differentiated close reading and academic writing lessons that were built upon research-based methods for developing students' language and literacy skills.

"After being inspired by teachers doing amazing work with NWEA MAP data in Chicago Public Schools, I left the district to make rigorous personalization and data-informed, student-centered learning doable for all teachers," said Eileen Murphy, ThinkCERCA's founder and CEO. "We're excited to partner with NWEA, one of the original advocates for supporting teachers in personalized literacy instruction."

ThinkCERCA began working with leaders at NWEA earlier this year to develop a tool that would help users of NWEA's Measures of Academic Progress ( MAP ) assessment discover meaningful lessons for their students on the ThinkCERCA Platform. The resulting tool allows teachers to:

Navigate the ThinkCERCA library by using search terms and language that mirror those used on NWEA MAP reports

Correlate needs and strengths of students as seen on NWEA MAP reports with lessons inside the ThinkCERCA platform

Choose the best ThinkCERCA lesson type in the targeted instructional area and level to best meet the needs of students

This exciting tool will serve to support new and existing users of ThinkCERCA and the NWEA MAP assessments. With a strong shared commitment to personalization and instructional improvement, ThinkCERCA and NWEA are excited to deepen their relationship in support of districts, schools, teachers, and students. For information or support please contact:

About ThinkCERCA

ThinkCERCA's personalized literacy platform helps educators teach critical thinking skills through close reading and academic writing across subjects. With students and teachers using its platform in all 50 states, the company has partnered with prominent leaders in education, including Follett Corporation, and has been featured by The Atlantic, Tech & Learning, and EdSurge, among others. In a controlled study of 26 ed-tech tools by LEAP Innovations, ThinkCERCA was proven to help students achieve two years of academic growth per year on average. See our results here!

ThinkCERCA's personalized literacy platform offers:

Direct instruction and self-paced lessons that introduce students to the underlying skills needed to master literacy across 10 levels;

Close reading and academic writing lessons that guide students through the process of analyzing content-rich texts and multimedia to construct cohesive argumentative, informational, or narrative writings;

CERCA Slides and Student Guides for helping teachers implement research-based literacy practices into their classrooms, regardless of technology access. Andfor helping teachers implement research-based literacy practices into their classrooms, regardless of technology access.

About NWEA

NWEA® (formerly known as Northwest Evaluation Association) is a mission-driven, not-for-profit organization that supports students and educators worldwide by creating assessment solutions that precisely measure growth and proficiency—and provide insights to help tailor instruction. Educators in more than 10,000 schools, districts, and education agencies in 146 countries rely on our flagship interim assessment, MAP® Growth™; our reading fluency and comprehension assessment, MAP® Reading Fluency™ ; our personalized learning tool powered by Khan Academy, MAP® Accelerator™ ; and our state solutions that combine growth and proficiency measurement. Visit NWEA.org to find out how NWEA can partner with you to help all kids learn.

