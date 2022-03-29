Versor Investments Appoints Neetu Jhamb as Co-Portfolio Manager of Merger Arbitrage Strategy

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Versor Investments, a quantitative investment management firm focused on alternative investment strategies, today announced that Neetu Jhamb joined the firm as Partner and Co-Portfolio Manager of the firm's event-driven strategies, including its award-winning Merger Arb Strategy1 where she joins co-portfolio managers and founders Deepak Gurnani and Ludger Hentschel.

Ms. Jhamb has more than15 years of experience in merger arbitrage and special situations investing. Ms. Jhamb joins Versor from JP Morgan where she was, since 2015, the Event Driven Sector Specialist analyzing mergers, spin-offs, SPACs and other corporate reorganizations for the trading desk and advising clients. Prior to JP Morgan, Ms. Jhamb was an Event Driven Portfolio Manager at Severn River Capital, where she invested in risk arbitrage and other special situations. Prior to her role at Severn River, she was a Portfolio Manager in Proprietary Trading at JP Morgan where she invested in event-driven equity, risk arbitrage and distressed debt. Earlier in her career, at P. Schoenfeld Asset management, a New York City based hedge fund, she spent four years as a research analyst specializing in risk arbitrage and special situations analysis.

Ms. Jhamb began her career in the Investment Banking Group at JP Morgan as an analyst in mergers and acquisitions. She graduated from Barnard College, Columbia University.

"Neetu's career spans both the buy and sell side and she is one of the most knowledgeable individuals on merger arb and event driven strategies in the industry. Versor merger arb strategy uniquely combines a quantitative approach with solid fundamental, economic theory and market expertise. Neetu, with her vast experience, will further strengthen the team and we are delighted to have her join Versor," said Deepak Gurnani, Founding Partner.

Ms. Jhamb is Versor's second female partner, following the promotion of Leah Pozsgay to Head of Trading in July of 2021. Mr. Gurnani continued, "Diversity has been key to our long-term success as a firm, and we are excited to have someone of Neetu's caliber join the team. With Neetu's arrival we now have two female partners in critical roles and an exceptionally diverse team across investing, operations and client relations."

Neetu Jhamb added, "Versor's founders, with over 20 years of experience investing in merger arb strategies, have created a truly differentiated platform and I am thrilled to join Deepak, Ludger, and the broader Versor team. The firm has one of the few dedicated merger arb funds in the industry and its unique quantitative approach to the strategy, combined with the deep market expertise of the firm, has served investors well."

Versor's systematic investment process for merger arbitrage allows it to distinguish more attractive mergers from less attractive mergers. The firm employs alpha forecast models that use machine learning and a proprietary database covering more than 4,000 mergers to forecast the probability that a merger will close, determine downside risk, and perform competing bid analysis. The strategy invests in announced merger deals across the US, Canada, UK, and Europe.

About Versor

Versor Investments is a quantitative investment boutique focused on delivering uncorrelated alternative strategies to institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, Versor's leadership experience in quantitative investing extends over 20 years. Using a scientific, research-driven framework to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns, Versor has two business lines: Hedge Funds and Risk Premia. For more information on Versor, see https://versorinvest.com/.

