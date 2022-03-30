5WPR Announces Creative Strategy and Insights Division

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces the creation of a specialty division focusing on expanding insight and strategy offerings to clients across the agency. The newly announced Creative Strategy and Insights Division will work in collaboration with the agency's existing Measurement & Analytics Task Force, made up of staff from all levels and sectors of the agency.

"5WPR is committed to continuously evaluating and advancing our agency's current service offerings in an effort to better serve our clients," said 5WPR CEO, Dara A. Busch. "Rethinking our measurement and analytics tools has brought to our attention the benefits of a dedicated team of creative strategists. This new format allows for seamless collaboration across industries and offers the best opportunity to produce outstanding work on behalf of our clients."

Objectives of the new division include strategic development and implementation of new and unique planning, research, and reporting methods.

