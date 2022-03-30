cBEYONData Acquires Alta Via Consulting

Creating a Leading Provider of Financial, ERP and Data Analytics to the Federal Government

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- cBEYONData LLC (cBEYONData) announced today it has completed the acquisition of Alta Via Consulting, LLC (Alta Via). Founded in 1998, Alta Via Consulting is a premier provider of ERP consulting services centered around improving clients' operations by maximizing value from existing business processes and information systems. As an SAP development partner since its inception, Alta Via possesses a unique blend of SAP, process, industry, and design knowledge.

The combined firm will have over 240 employees delivering ERP architecture and design, business intelligence, financial management, cloud migration and robotic process automation solutions. The firm's clients include the U.S. Army, the Department of Justice, and the General Services Administration, among others. cBEYONData is a portfolio company of Bluestone Investment Partners.

Dyson Richards, Chief Executive Officer of cBEYONData, said, "We see huge opportunity for the firm to help our collective customers transform how they do business. The synergies in our talent, culture, and technology expertise will enable us to expand our offerings and deliver immediate value to current and future customers."

Dawn Sedgley, President of Alta Via, said, "We are joining a team that shares the same commitment to customer success that we do, and we're only going to enhance these qualities as we integrate." The senior leadership team from Alta Via of Dawn Sedgley, Anton van der Merwe and Chris Jackiw will remain with the company.

cBEYONData's combination with Alta Via provides clients access to an exceptional team of experts with deep expertise in SAP®, Momentum®, OneStream®, UIPath® and related business intelligence systems. It positions the company to support the migration of federal computing to the cloud and lifecycle upgrades for key SAP systems. Alta Via's cost analytics and performance optimization specialties complement cBEYONData's delivery of its CFO Control Tower® solution. CFO Control Tower® is a scalable on-demand solution that enhances federal government financial systems reporting and allows clients to quickly automate business process and reduce the time spent on data aggregation and manipulation. The cBEYONData Budgeting and Spend (BAS®) module is preconfigured to meet the needs of federal budgeting organizations and improve and automate a wide range of planning, forecasting, consolidation, and financial reporting requirements.

David Schmidtknecht, Chief Solutions Officer and Cofounder of cBEYONData, said, "Alta Via Consulting's expertise in the DoD and ERP space dovetail nicely with cBEYONData's focus on federal financial data management in civilian agencies. Together we will be able to offer more robust solutions to a wider set of customers."

The McLean Group provided investment banking support for Alta Via. Holland & Knight and Nelson Mullins provided legal support to cBEYONData and Alta Via, respectively.

About cBEYONData

cBEYONData is a purpose-built professional services firm that specializes in supporting mission-driven agencies and organizations with the enhancement of business processes, cloud migrations, business intelligence, data management, data analytics, agile project and process management, dashboards, and geo-mapping. cBEYONData is a portfolio company of Bluestone Investment Partners. Please visit www.cbeyondata.com for more information.

About Alta Via Consulting

Alta Via Consulting is an advisory firm providing expertise in guiding, executing and sustaining business transformation. Alta Via experts improve clients existing operations by maximizing value from existing business processes and information systems or by redesigning operations and leveraging improved technology. We integrate business process evaluation, risk mitigation, data protection, technology evaluation, and operational design to deliver a roadmap for transformation. Our unique approach aids leaders as they operationalize their goals and objectives into executable strategies. By doing so, we provide the insights necessary to understand, orchestrate and execute the steps required for your organization to achieve mission success.

About Bluestone Investment Partners

Bluestone is a private equity firm investing exclusively in lower middle-market companies in the defense and government services arena. Bluestone's principals have a long and successful track record owning, operating, investing in, and advising companies in the defense and government services sector. Please visit www.bluestoneinv.com for more information.

