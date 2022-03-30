Dina Names Tim Coulter as President & COO of Health Technology Company

Company Recognized by Inc. Magazine as Top 40 Fastest-Growing Company in Midwest Region

CHICAGO, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dina , an AI-powered care-at-home platform and network, announced today the promotion of Tim Coulter to president, overseeing the implementation of the company's growth strategy. Coulter will continue to serve as Dina's chief operations officer, a role he has held for the past six years.

Under Coulter's leadership, the company has doubled its revenue growth year-over-year, and added innovative hospitals, health plans and home healthcare providers to its client roster. Recently, Dina was ranked as one of the top-40 fastest-growing private companies in Inc. Magazine's Midwest regional rankings.

"I've had the pleasure of working with Tim for more than 10 years and have seen him successfully lead every major function of a business. I'm thrilled to continue our partnership as we scale Dina together in our next period of growth," said Dina CEO Ashish V. Shah.

Dina's digital platform brings together several important aspects to successfully deliver care-at-home models: a network of leading home-based providers, real-time collaboration tools, remote patient monitoring capabilities, and actionable home-based insights to address the social determinants of health for an individual. Dina's care-at-home network has expanded to include home care agencies in all 50 U.S. states to help people access more care in their homes and communities.

"As the market looks for new ways to extend care beyond the hospital, our team is laser-focused on innovating and delivering an outstanding customer experience," said Coulter. "We are well-positioned to lead the healthcare industry's transition to virtual and in-home care."

Prior to joining Dina, Coulter worked for eight years at Medicity (a subsidiary of Aetna), where he held leadership roles in business development, account management, finance and strategy. During his time with the company, Medicity onboarded over 1,300 hospitals and 250,000 ambulatory care professionals to their market-leading interoperability platform to facilitate improved data sharing across the care continuum. Earlier in his career, he held project and product management positions for fast-growing e-commerce companies, and served as a consultant to the U.S Department of State and the U.S. Department of Commerce. He earned a bachelor's degree from Utah State University and a graduate certificate in advanced project management from Stanford University.

Key Company Milestones

Coulter's appointment follows a period of accelerated growth and key leadership appointments for the company.

Chief Growth Officer Bob Maluso and three Regional Vice Presidents recently joined the company to support its national expansion plans and respond to the growing market demand for products that monitor, manage and deliver care-at-home.

Dr. Maryann Lauletta joined Dina as chief medical officer and leads a team to accelerate the development of high-quality, home-based care programs and ensure client success.

digital platform partner for BAYADA Home Health Care's Hospital Joint Ventures and Health Plan value-based care partnerships. The company added new customers and completed major customer expansions. Most recently, Dina was selected as thefor BAYADA Home Health Care's Hospital Joint Ventures and Health Plan value-based care partnerships.

The company saw 5x revenue growth over the last two years and was recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the top 40 fastest-growing companies in the Midwest region.

