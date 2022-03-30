Farmland LP Completes Second Fund, Raises Over $130 Million

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmland LP, the largest manager focused on converting conventional farmland to organic in the U.S., today announced the closing of Vital Farmland REIT LLC, raising over $130 million in equity capital from family offices, institutional and accredited individual investors and clients of numerous Registered Investment Advisors.

Vital Farmland REIT LLC is Farmland LP's second fund since the firm's inception in 2009, and the proceeds will be used to continue to invest in high value-add projects on its farms in Oregon and Washington.

Craig Wichner, CEO of Farmland LP, said: "Farmland values in the US reached record levels last year, and demand for organic produce continues to rise. With these favorable dynamics, investor interest in organic and regenerative farming is increasing, as demonstrated by the strong response to our second fund.

"In today's investment climate, with rising inflation and volatility in equity markets, U.S. farmland offers investors consistent, stable and non-correlated returns. And our value-add approach to actively managing the farmland in our funds is a compelling strategy for returns versus the broader farmland sector.

"Many investors in our new fund have an ESG orientation, and they actively seek investments with demonstrable benefits for people and the planet. Our regenerative farming practices and adherence to Certified Organic standards give investors the assurance that their capital is having a real impact rather than greenwashing the most environmentally destructive practices in agriculture."

Farmland LP is a leading investment fund that generates returns by converting conventional farmland to organic, sustainably managed farmland. Founded in 2009, Farmland LP owns/manages over 15,000 acres of high-quality farmland in Washington, Oregon and California with approximately $200 million in assets over two funds. Farmland LP's strategy of converting conventional farmland to organic, focusing on high value and permanent crops and using technology to drive productivity gains is designed to generate competitive, risk-adjusted returns to investors while demonstrating and quantifying the positive benefits regenerative farming can provide for human and ecosystem health, biodiversity, water resources and climate change. To learn more and explore investing, contact IR@farmlandlp.com or visit www.FarmlandLP.com.

