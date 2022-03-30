INNER COSMOS ANNOUNCES $10M SEED ROUND

Neurotechnology company is creating the first neuromedicine "Digital Pill" with a focus to alleviate cognitive disorders, starting with depression

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inner Cosmos is a neurotechnology company which is creating a "Digital Pill for the mind" –– the first digital neuromedicine focused on alleviating cognitive disorders, starting with depression –– today announced that it has closed a $10m seed funding round led by Tel-Aviv based venture capital fund, lool ventures , with participation from KittyHawk VC and Loup Ventures among others. Inner Cosmos will use this fresh round of capital to scale its operations, further accelerating its technology towards human trials later this year.

The company has recently received FDA Investigational Device Exemption approval to conduct the first human study in depression using a novel technology in the last 20 years, breaking through a stagnant treatment landscape for the largest chronic illness in the world.

Founded by serial entrepreneur Meron Gribetz ( TED talk for background) and world renowned neurosurgeon Eric Leuthardt ( TEDX talk for background, pioneer of laser neurosurgery and more), Inner Cosmos has developed a brand new category of brain computer interface (BCI) that is minimally embedded in the head. It is the least invasive BCI device globally to tackle cognitive disorders.

"Our mission is to create a world that restores humanity's cognitive power by rebalancing the human mind," said Meron Gribetz, CEO of Inner Cosmos. "The world is in a state of severe disorder, leading to a disordered cognition for all of us. The effects are being felt by millions, leading to surging levels of depression. We believe our approach can allay the lives of those suffering from depression, and eventually scale to other cognitive disorders."

"Mental disorders were projected to cost $16 trillion globally by 2030 before COVID-19. Today's approaches to treating them are in many cases either unsafe, unaffordable, inaccessible, ineffective, or some combination of the four," said Avichay Nissenbaum, General Partner, lool ventures. "We're excited to be supporting Meron, Eric, Jesse and the Inner Cosmos team as they embark on one of the most ambitious missions on the planet with their new minimally invasive class of Brain Computer Interfaces (BCIs)."

Inner Cosmos cares deeply about co-creating a world that restores humanity's cognitive power by rebalancing the human brain into harmony. The company is starting with severe depression, the largest chronic disease in the world, affecting 241 million individuals before COVID, more than doubling during the pandemic.

About Inner Cosmos

Find out more at innercosmos.io or contact us at info@innercosmos.io

About lool ventures

A team of founders and company builders turned investors, lool ventures finds and backs Israel's best founders early on and ahead of the curve by leading their seed rounds. Deliberately anti-thematic in its approach, the fund is the partner of choice for mission-driven founders who have a clear vision of how existing industries can be reinvented or entirely new market categories created. As seed to scale specialists, lool aggregates the teams' extensive scaleup experience, knowledge and global network to support founders throughout their journey which begins with Israel's most comprehensive "Seed to Series A" program. Learn more at www.lool.vc

