Leaders and Educators in the Hospitality Sector to Come Together to Discuss the Future of Hospitality Education

Leaders and Educators in the Hospitality Sector to Come Together to Discuss the Future of Hospitality Education

Chicago conference will bring stakeholders under one roof to discuss the reinvention of an industry for a post-pandemic world

CHICAGO, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 22, 2022, educators from Kendall College at National Louis University (NLU) will convene a stimulating dialogue on the future of hospitality education with industry leaders from across Greater Chicago. Bringing together college and high school hospitality educators with business leaders from across the industry, the conference will draw on the lessons of the last two years to distill bold ideas that can help move the industry forward with confidence in an unpredictable, post-pandemic business environment.

"It's an exciting time to be in hospitality as the travel industry evolves and comes back stronger than ever," said Mark Hoplamazian, president and chief executive officer of Hyatt. "As our Hyatt colleagues know well, a career in hospitality can be a very rewarding and fulfilling journey with tremendous opportunity for upward mobility. I look forward to sharing more about my journey within hospitality and the wonderful career opportunities within the Hyatt family and across the industry."

The conference takes place on Friday, April 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 122 S. Michigan Avenue in Chicago, with a reception to follow from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Kendall College's state of the art facility at 18 S. Michigan Avenue. Interested individuals can Register at https://web.cvent.com/event/8f0498be-45d4-4685-bace-19e67546ab9d/summary.

The so-called "Great Resignation" has meant massive levels of churn and turnover in the hospitality industry's labor force, while hospitality employers face new post-pandemic obstacles to re-staffing like defection to other industries, changing expectations and values and an overall negative perception of careers in hospitality .

With these challenges in mind, the conference will address the skills, knowledge, and experiences that are increasingly critical to the success of the next generation of culinary and hospitality professionals and companies to meet the needs of a transformed hospitality and dining market. Speakers will include an opening keynote address from Mark Hoplamazian, President & CEO of Hyatt, along with presentations on leadership by James Floyd of Cleveland Avenue and advancing diversity from Roz Stuttley, Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for Choose Chicago. Expert panels will also discuss the professional skills needed for success in the industry, the impact of technological integration on operations, the ongoing transformation of the food and beverage sectors, and innovation in the delivery of hospitality education, among other topics.

These conversations will include and build upon findings of a recent Kendall College research study that identified key professional skills, personality traits and organizational needs that emerged as a result of the pandemic.

"The research findings indicated that we as educators should look at our curricula and methods to ensure that we are producing graduates who can be successful in this new environment," said Deborah Popely, D.B.A., chair of Hospitality Management and lead investigator on the study. "The Kendall Hospitality Conference creates an opportunity our peers and employer partners to explore these implications together and develop solutions students seeking to enter the post-pandemic hospitality landscape."

Organizational partners in the event include the Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association, the Illinois Restaurant Association, Choose Chicago, the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce, Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership, and the Careers through Culinary Art Program (CCAP).

The Kendall College of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management at National Louis University prepares students for successful careers and eventual leadership roles across the foodservice and hospitality industries, combining a strong academic foundation with transformative practical experience. For more information, visit https://nl.edu/kendall-college/

National Louis is a nonprofit, non-denominational university focused on preparing the diverse workforce of tomorrow and widening access to quality educational and career opportunities for all learners. NLU offers bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees across a wide variety of fields, serving approximately 10,000 students annually at locations in Illinois and Florida as well as online. Visit nl.edu for more info.

View original content:

SOURCE National Louis University