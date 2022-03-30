LIFESTANCE SURVEY FINDS THAT 68% OF PARENTS HAVE SEEN THEIR CHILDREN FACE SIGNIFICANT MENTAL AND EMOTIONAL CHALLENGES DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

LIFESTANCE SURVEY FINDS THAT 68% OF PARENTS HAVE SEEN THEIR CHILDREN FACE SIGNIFICANT MENTAL AND EMOTIONAL CHALLENGES DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

New Findings Highlight the Growing Youth Mental Health Crisis in America; Half of Parents Believe That Missing Life Milestones Has Negatively Impacted Their Children's Mental Health

In Support of Youth and Adolescent Mental Health, LifeStance Health Foundation Awards Grants to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Peer Health Exchange and Hillsboro Schools Foundation

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeStance Health (NASDAQ: LFST), one of the nation's largest providers of outpatient mental health care, today released its State of Youth Mental Health Report , a nationwide survey by LifeStance with OnePoll that explores how parents are addressing their children's mental health. The survey of 2,000 American parents found that the majority are grappling with the mental health implications of the pandemic on their children and looking for solutions.

LifeStance Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/LifeStance Health) (PRNewswire)

"When a child is experiencing a physical health condition, most caregivers don't think twice about reaching out to their pediatrician. Yet, emotional issues in children can be trickier to spot and, understandably, some parents may not know how or when to involve a mental health professional," said Dr. Anisha Patel-Dunn, Chief Medical Officer, LifeStance. "Mental health should be treated no differently than physical health—they're incredibly intertwined, and both play a critical role in children's wellbeing and development."

Key takeaways from the survey include:

The majority of children have dealt with mental health issues during the COVID-19 pandemic: 68% of parents have seen their children face significant mental and emotional challenges, including heading back to in-person school (44%), adjusting to remote learning (38%) and grieving the loss of loved ones (28%). Half of parents believe that missing life milestones as a result of COVID restrictions, including participating in graduation ceremonies and birthday parties, has negatively impacted their children's mental health.

Children's stress affects the whole family: 77% of parents said they feel stressed in response to their children's mental health challenges. Parents are also facing their own mental health challenges during the pandemic; the leading challenges included work (45%), school (41%) and making new friends (36%).

Parents are seeking support to cope: 63% of parents have sought a therapist for themselves, their children or entire family. Parents cited their child's lack of socialization (47%), symptoms of depression or anxiety (45%) or losing interest in their favorite activities (40%) as the top reasons they sought therapy for their child. It takes the average child five therapy sessions before they start to feel comfortable with their therapist.

The pandemic has encouraged the destigmatization of mental health: Eight in 10 parents who have sought help said their family talks openly about their therapy sessions, and 37% believe that therapy has helped them feel closer to their family than ever before. Half of parents talk to their child about mental health at least a few times a week, if not daily.

To access the full State of Youth Mental Health Report click here .

To further support the destigmatization of mental health and improve access for youth, LifeStance Health Foundation , an organization endowed by LifeStance, has awarded grants to non-profits that directly serve youth and adolescent populations, including:

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention , benefitting the "It's Real: College Students and Mental Health" program, which is designed to raise awareness about mental health issues commonly experienced by students and is intended to be used as part of a school's educational program to encourage help-seeking.

Peer Health Exchange , in support of its schools-based program, which has reached more than 150,000 students and directly serves mental health access for youth and adolescents in underrepresented communities.

Hillsboro Schools Foundation, to increase access to mental health services for K-12 students.

"LifeStance Health Foundation is committed to expanding access to mental healthcare among at-risk populations and directly addressing the alarming increase in young people struggling with their mental health," said Felicia Gorcyca, Director, LifeStance Health Foundation. "We're honored to partner with organizations that share our vision of a truly healthy society where mental and physical healthcare are unified to make lives better."

METHODOLOGY

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 American parents was commissioned by LifeStance between February 24 and February 25, 2022. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research ( AAPOR ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research ( ESOMAR ).

ABOUT LIFESTANCE HEALTH

Founded in 2017, LifeStance (NASDAQ: LFST) is reimagining mental health. We are one of the nation's largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. Our mission is to help people lead healthier, more fulfilling lives by improving access to trusted, affordable and personalized mental healthcare. LifeStance employs approximately 4,800 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists and operates across 32 states and approximately 500 centers. To learn more, please visit www.LifeStance.com .

ABOUT LIFESTANCE HEALTH FOUNDATION

Established in 2021, LifeStance Health Foundation is an organization endowed by LifeStance. The Foundation was developed to make grants, award scholarships and support organizations that share LifeStance's vision of increasing access to mental healthcare. It focuses on especially vulnerable patients including youth and adolescents, underrepresented minority communities and the underemployed and uninsured. To date, the Foundation has awarded more than $400,000 to both national and local non-profits working to destigmatize access to mental healthcare.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LifeStance Health