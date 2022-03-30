Sequoia and ABC7 News Bay Area Release Part Two of The New Workplace Employer Report

Report reveals a 300% increase in companies planning a Spring 2022 return to office from November report

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequoia®, the pioneer in Total People Investment, and ABC7 News Bay Area released the second New Workplace Employer Report with responses from more than 450 companies on how they're shaping the new workplace. Findings from the report show many companies are changing people policies as more employees return to the workplace on a hybrid basis and with new expectations.

Return to the Workplace

While the Omicron variant delayed workplace return plans, more companies are preparing to bring people back.

24% of survey respondents plan to return employees to the workplace this spring. In November 2021 , only 6% planned for employees to return in spring 2022.

60% of companies have not reduced their commercial office leases.

Less than 20% of respondents reported converting to a fully remote workforce.

The Great Resignation and Labor Markets

Companies are addressing issues like compensation in the face of relocation and access to an expanded labor pool as they compete for job candidates from across the country.

In the last six months, 57% of employers have experienced a 5-20% turnover rate.

53% of employers reported that employees who have relocated from higher cost of living/labor markets to lower cost of living/labor markets will maintain the same salary compared to 44% in November.

76% of respondents reported that between 1-20% of their employees have permanently relocated to a new state since the start of the pandemic.

Employee Wellbeing and Burnout

Companies are reporting commitment to employee wellness because of learnings during the pandemic.

72% of employers are offering flexible and enhanced time-off policies, and 47% of companies are increasing employee wellbeing services to prevent and reduce burnout.

34% of companies will stagger in-office days to limit the number of people in the workplace.

30% of companies report implementing designated "no meetings" days.

