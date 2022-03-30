Tethon Corporation and Showa Denko America announce collaboration for innovative ceramic resin for additive manufacturing

OMAHA, Neb., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tethon Corporation Inc. ("Tethon 3D") announces a new collaboration between the Omaha, Nebraska based additive manufacturing company and global chemical company Showa Denko K.K.

This is the first UV resin developed between the firms. This high purity alumina material is loaded 25 percent higher than other leading industry competitors. The ceramic loading is over 75 percent by volume and 90 percent by weight. Due to the higher loading, shrinkage in the x, y & z is less than 10 percent after sintering.

"It has been a pleasure working with the Showa Denko team. Tethon's unmatched additive experience based around filled UV resins coupled with Showa Denko's decades of experience in the inorganics, ceramics, and chemical sectors will revolutionize ceramic additive manufacturing." says Trent Allen, CEO of Tethon 3D. "Some ceramic additive solutions have issues with shrinkage which limits feature sizes and often creates unwanted warpage. This material and partnership set a new standard around material properties and reflects the original intent of the ceramic additive manufacturing industry."

"We are expecting to see a lot of growth in Ceramic Additive over the next decade and our Showa Denko America team has been looking to enter the additive market." Says Masao Horayama, President of Showa Denko America. "We are very excited to launch this first alumina material designed for additive and believe working with an experienced materials team like Tethon is an appropriate venue for bringing Showa Denko's material expertise to market."

Tethon 3D will be showcasing alumina parts at booth 45 at the AMUG Conference April 3-4th. Please contact info@Tethon3D or Showa Denko America Inc. for further information and sampling requests

About Tethon Corporation Inc. ("Tethon 3D")

Tethon 3D is the global leader in manufacturing ceramic materials for additive manufacturing. Tethon 3D holds several patents related to ceramic 3D printing materials, 3D printing processes and 3D printer hardware. For more information on Tethon 3D, visit tethon3d.com

About Showa Denko America, Inc.

Showa Denko America is a subsidiary of Showa Denko K.K., headquartered in Tokyo Japan, a pioneer in Japan's chemical industry. Showa Denko provides a variety of individualized products, including Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Inorganics, Electronics, Aluminum, Information & Communication, Mobility, Life Science. Visit https://showadenko.us/

