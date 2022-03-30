Texas Schools Utilizing Grants to Improve Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) to Protect Students, Faculty and Staff Through BOX Pure Air

Texas K-12 School Districts continue placing orders with BOX Pure Air for its Commercial Grade Portable High Efficiency Particulate Air Filtration (HEPA) Products

Texas Schools or School Districts unaware if they applied for the grant or unsure of their award amount should contact BOX Pure Air immediately for assistance

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BOX Pure Air ("BPA"), a distributor of American Made portable Certified HEPA filtration units, continues to gain traction and momentum as multiple schools within Texas are seeking Clean Indoor Air solutions for the nearly 5.4M students and 370K teachers in Texas. BPA's Commercial Portable High Efficiency Particulate Air Filtration (HEPA) products are being deployed as Texas education leaders continue to take action to create and maintain healthy school environments by improving indoor air quality ("IAQ"). Indoor Air Quality has been shown to be below healthy standards and can be 2 to 5 times and sometimes nearly 100 times higher than outdoor pollutants. BOX Pure Air has submitted multiple proposals, ranging between $5K to over $1M, as each proposal is dependent on the specific needs within the school district and variables within each school. BPA has designed pre-packaged bundles specifically to improve indoor air quality in all areas within our nation's schools from the smallest classroom and offices to large auditoriums and cafeterias.

The grant that specifically lists portable air purification, has a deadline of March 31st, 2022 .

"Addressing Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) in schools is essential and a top priority as we spend over 90% of our time indoors and indoor air is dirty and unhealthy" according to Ran Johnson, Senior VP of Sales, BOX Pure Air. "In the past few days the EPA has issued the 'Clean Air in Buildings Challenge' which is designed to help building owners and operators improve indoor air quality that protects public health. The EPA announcement is a call to action along with direct communication from the White House to recommend specific actions to improve indoor air and specifically calls for enhancement of air filtration and cleaning. I am privileged to work with a number of leaders in school districts across Texas to access available federal government funding ($121 Billion) and state grants to ensure that classrooms, cafeteria's, nurses offices, administration offices, athletic facilities and performing arts areas within Texas schools have clean air to protect the students, teachers and staff."

Following its recent successful order and implementation during FY2022 Q1 of a North Carolina school district, BPA is expecting follow-on orders from neighboring school districts within North Carolina throughout Q2 and Q3. BOX Pure Air has concentrated its resources and efforts to assist and collaborate with school facility managers, administrators and superintendents across the 20 Regional Education Service Centers (ESC's) within Texas representing over 1,000 school districts within the state. They intend to first bring awareness that this funding, allocated to make immediate improvements in indoor air quality, exists and to provide guidance through the multistep processes necessary to access these essential grant funds made available through the Department of Health and distributed through the Texas Education Agency (TEA). The grant that specifically lists portable air purification, has a deadline of March 31st, 2022. The majority of the orders from this particular grant should deploy in Q2 and throughout the remainder of the year.

Any Texas school district interested in accessing this grant to improve air quality, and has yet to do so, should immediately reach out to the Texas Region Sales Group at BOX Pure Air so their team can identify and locate the schools Notice of Grant Awarded (NOGA). The business development group is available for immediate assistance please contact Ran Johnston rjohnston@boxpureairsolutions.com or Troy Lorenz tlorenz@boxpureairsolutions.com.

"This particular grant allows school leaders to provide an engineered industrial plug-in solution that utilizes certified HEPA filtration to immediately improve indoor air quality for the students, faculty and staff. What we've discovered as BOX Pure Air has worked with the school districts is that this grant is different from a typical TEA grant they would receive. We are familiar with the process unique to this particular grant and can immediately assist with guiding them through the necessary procurement steps. The BOX Pure Air team is working with every school district interested in accessing these funds to purchase portable air purification units to complete the required procurement steps before the March 31st deadline," said Ryan Cowell, BOX Pure Air, CEO. "Schools with better indoor air quality are shown to have lower rates of absenteeism, and students are proven to perform better when in classrooms with good air quality making placing portable air purification units in classrooms a high priority."

BOX Pure Air anticipates helping a number of Texas school districts access this state grant and will continue its work with school districts in Texas to access each school's allocated portion of the $121B in federal funding to be utilized to improve indoor air quality and ventilation in schools. Earlier this month (March 2022) the EPA released new guidelines for indoor air quality (IAQ) for buildings and building owners. As the population returns to the workplace and public environments continue to re-open, it accelerates the market opportunity for BOX Pure Air.

The BOX Pure Air products are a commercial-grade solution built in the USA utilizing Certified HEPA filtration that can be combined with Antimicrobial Filters and/or Activated Carbon Filters that leverages high velocity to affect the dynamic room air flow for a comprehensive pathogen hardened solution. The Dynamic Room Purge Technology significantly enhances existing room ventilation systems and can be installed in minutes. The unit's technology purges respiratory aerosols, including bacterial and viral pathogens, from the Breathing Zone. BPA products leverage years of clean room design experience and are high quality, require low maintenance, are easy to use and offer a minimum of a 5-year warranty.

CERTIFIED HEPA FILTER. High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters which are the World Standard for the provision of "Clean Air". The HEPA filter is 99.99% effective in removing particulate size of 0.3 micron and even more effective in capturing smaller particles. Unique to these filters are the Controlled Media Spacing which enables high-flow capacity through our air purification unit.

ANTIMICROBIAL TREATED FILTER. The Antimicrobial Filter helps to inhibit the growth of captured airborne microbes. A microbe is a living thing that is too small to be seen with the naked eye. Many of these airborne microbes can attach to the surface of objects and cause degradation of the material itself. This filter will prolong the life of the final and most efficient filter stage, the HEPA filter.

ACTIVATED CARBON FILTER (ODOR SHIELD). When passing through the Activated Carbon Filter the air is cleansed of Chemicals, Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC's), Bioeffluents, and Unpleasant Odors. Unique to the activated carbon filter, the carbon particles are prevented from releasing downstream into the other filters, dramatically increasing the effective life cycle

