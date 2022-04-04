AEP RECOGNIZED FOR CREATING ENGAGED COMPANY CULTURE, RECEIVES GALLUP'S EXCEPTIONAL WORKPLACE AWARD

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) has received the 2022 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award, which recognizes organizations that incorporate employee engagement into core business values. This is the third consecutive year AEP has been honored with the award.

Organizations that administered Gallup's Q12 employee engagement survey, achieved a participation rate of 80% or higher and received a GrandMean above a certain threshold were invited to apply for the award. A panel evaluated applicants and assessed them against criteria established by Gallup's employee engagement and performance data study. Applicants were compared to Gallup's extensive database of the world's most productive and profitable companies, and only organizations in the top tier of the database qualified to win. AEP was one of 41 companies selected to receive the award.

"Creating an engaged, collaborative company culture not only allows AEP to attract and retain top talent, but also encourages innovation to help us better serve our customers," said Nicholas K. Akins, AEP chairman, president and chief executive officer. "We're proud to receive this recognition for a third year in a row as it demonstrates our ongoing commitment to transforming and improving our company culture. We look forward to working together to continue this positive momentum as we build a workplace where all employees feel valued."

Learn more about AEP's efforts to create the workforce of the future.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is powering a cleaner, brighter energy future for its customers and communities. AEP's approximately 16,700 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 224,000 miles of distribution lines to safely deliver reliable and affordable power to 5.5 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 31,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 7,100 megawatts of renewable energy. The company's plans include growing its renewable generation portfolio to approximately 50% of total capacity by 2030. AEP is on track to reach an 80% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2000 levels by 2030 and has committed to achieving net zero by 2050. AEP is recognized consistently for its focus on sustainability, community engagement, and diversity, equity and inclusion. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

