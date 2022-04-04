Banking On Experience Podcast Hits 100 Episodes!

NOVATO, Calif., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CRMNEXT, This week marks the 100th episode of Banking on Experience. The podcast, sponsored by CRMNEXT, was created to share valuable thought leadership and actionable insight from and for professionals across the financial arena.

Banking On Experience Podcast: 100th Episode (PRNewswire)

"We've put our hearts into this podcast," says James Gilbert , CMO at CRMNEXT and Creator/Host of Banking on Experience.

"We've put our hearts into this podcast," says James Gilbert, CMO at CRMNEXT and Creator/Host of Banking on Experience. "The show has grown and changed for the better week after week, as I think all good things should. But from episode 1 to 100, we've had truly incredible guests join us to share their expertise, and I am so grateful to have been a small part of getting their insight out to our listeners."

Anne Legg, Founder of THRIVE Strategic Services and Author of Big Data/Big Climb is the featured guest for the show's 100th episode. She joins to discuss data and how financial institutions can use it to create "goosebump moments" for their customers and members—a topic appropriate to commemorate a podcast that aims to create the same kind of moments for its listeners.

Anne is also an esteemed Judge for the first annual WOW Contest, currently running. CRMNEXT—in partnership with CU Sol and America's Credit Union Museum—created the Contest solely to celebrate inspiring women in the credit union ecosystem, and they're passionate about the cause. Submissions accepted only through May 6th. Click HERE for more information and to nominate an inspiring woman in the CU space.

The Banking on Experience podcast also hosts a new monthly series called CU Changemakers: Women On Work. It features extraordinary women in the credit union space, and—with upcoming guests like Susan Mitchell, Brandi Stankovic, LeAnn Case, Melissa Pomeroy, and more—the lineup ahead holds amazing promise.

Banking on Experience's 100 episodes are filled with insights from industry experts that span the financial arena. With names like James Robert Lay, Amy Downs, Denise Wymore, Michael Murdoch, Ryan Zilker—the list of remarkable guests goes on.

To subscribe and listen to the Banking on Experience podcast, visit HERE.

James Gilbert and the Banking on Experience Team at CRMNEXT express gratitude to all the show's guests and look forward to bringing listeners more valuable content weekly. Here's to you!

About CRMNEXT

CRMNEXT, Inc., is the leading global CRM solution provider in financial services. A Gartner Magic Quadrant Challenger company, CRMNEXT picks up where traditional CRMs leave off providing work simplification, robotic automation, immediate results and greater empowerment for both team members and customers. It eliminates the artificial barriers between human and digital channels. CRMNEXT has become the largest CRM in financial services with more than one million bankers and one billion customers globally. For more information, visit www.crmnext.com.

CRMNEXT Press Contact:

Kristina Keene

Marketing Manager

E: kristina.keene@crmnext.com

C: 801-232-4925

CRMNEXT Logo (PRNewsfoto/CRMNEXT) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CRMNEXT